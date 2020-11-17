Submitted by Ethan Sickels, Rock Port R-II Superintendent

The last couple weeks have certainly been a roller coaster as far as schooling goes! While we are currently conducting virtual distanced learning through November 24th, we have received new guidance from the State of Missouri that changes quarantine rules for students and staff. Based on that information, we are implementing changes to our current guidelines.

Beginning November 30th, all preschool through 12th grade students, as well as staff at Rock Port R-II, will wear masks throughout the entire school day. Implementing this reduces the chances students and staff exposed to a positive case will need to quarantine, provided they are not experiencing symptoms. There will still be possibilities for quarantine due to contacts both inside and outside of the school building, but this could help lower quarantine numbers overall for our school district.

This mask requirement will also extend to all spectators attending athletic events or activities in our facility. We want to keep our students and staff in school…wearing the mask could limit quarantine possibilities, and hopefully ensures our students and staff stay healthy and safe. We certainly appreciate your support in this. If interested, there is a YouTube Channel that will be live streaming the majority of our home activities. Search for “Rock Port High School” and click on the subscribe button. It’s a great opportunity for someone to stay home, stay safe, and still support our Blue Jays!

It is certainly our hope and intention to bring everyone back in the building on November 30th…however, we will use county data and updated information on the number of students and staff under quarantine before making that decision. We will send out notification if that plan changes. For now, plan on everyone returning to school on November 30th.

During the upcoming winter months it will be especially important to monitor for possible COVID related symptoms before entering our building. If you, or your student, is experiencing symptoms, please do not come to school. Continue to keep in touch with the Elementary and/or Junior High/High School Office so that arrangements can be made to pick up learning materials.

Thank you for your support and help in making the best out of this challenging year. Hopefully, this new state guidance will allow us to offer in-person learning throughout the rest of the school year . . . only time will tell. But with everyone monitoring symptoms, wearing a mask in our building, and following social distancing guidelines, we have a better chance! As always, I leave you with three important words . . . GO BIG BLUE!