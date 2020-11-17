Rock Port Police Officers were dispatched to McDonald’s Monday, November 9, 2020, in reference to a stolen vehicle. Officers made contact with the owner and determined the vehicle was abandoned behind Trail’s End Truck Stop. The vehicle had been ransacked and items were missing.

Officers were able to obtain video surveillance of the suspects and the suspects’ vehicle. This information was broadcast to surrounding law enforcement agencies.

Nebraska State Patrol Troopers located the suspect vehicle at approximately 9:00 p.m. and a vehicle pursuit began. Troopers successfully used a tire deflating device, and the suspects were taken into custody without further incident.

Rock Port officers submitted charges of tampering with a motor vehicle and stealing to the Atchison County Prosecutor’s office on Samantha Shippley (07/26/1977) and Ronnell Leeson (08/27/1989), both from Tennessee.

All persons are innocent until proven guilty by a court of law.