The Atchison County Development Corporation (ACDC) Board met November 18, 2020. Present were board members Bob Alldredge, W.C. Farmer, Craig Corken, Lori Seymour, and Jeff Meyer and ACDC Director Monica Bailey

The meeting was called to order by Seymour. The August meeting minutes were approved, as well as the October financials as presented.

Director’s Report

The annual (in-person) #ShopAC event was postponed due to the significant rise in COVID cases. ACDC hopes to host this event in December if numbers decline. In the meantime, ACDC created an online Facebook event (#ShopAC: Virtual Edition) as a centralized location where participating #ShopAC businesses can share live sales, online specials, curbside and delivery, and other offerings over the next couple of weeks.

New Business

Due to significant changes to several line items this year, Bailey presented an updated and more accurate budget. All voted to approve to amend the 2020 budget as presented.

Bailey presented a draft of the 2021 budget, which will be emailed to the board and reviewed for final approval in December.

Executive Session

The meeting moved into executive session. The meeting later returned to regular session and then adjourned.