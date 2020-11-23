The Atchison County Commission met Thursday, November 12, 2020. Present were: Presiding Commissioner Curtis Livengood, South District Commissioner Richard Burke, North District Commissioner Jim Quimby, and Susette Taylor, Clerk of the Commission.

Minutes of the previous meeting were read and approved. Bills were reviewed and approved.

Additions and abatements to the September 2020 tax books were approved as follows:

Personal Property Additions: 2018, $1,057.86; 2019, $3,256.55

Personal Property Abatements: 2018, $805.44; 2019, $730.45.

There were no additions or abatements to the Real Property Books.

At 9:00 a.m. the commission watched the governor’s address outlining changes for schools related to COVID-19.

There being no further business, the commission adjourned.