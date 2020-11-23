Atchison County’s COVID-19 numbers have increased to 266 total cases as of November 22, 2020. Sixty-five are currently active. There were 57 new cases from November 16-22. The breakdown of cases includes:

4 females, 1 male – ages 10-19

5 females, 2 males – ages 20-29

3 females, 5 males – ages 30-39

3 females, 2 males – ages 40-49

4 females, 2 males – ages 50-59

7 females, 5 males – ages 60-69

3 females, 6 males – ages 70-79

1 female, 1 male – ages 80-89

3 females – ages 90-99

The current seven-day positivity rate for November 12-18 is 17.5%.

COVID-19 IN

ATCHISON COUNTY

11-22-20

FATALITIES 1

ACTIVE CASES 65

CASES REMOVED

FROM ISOLATION 200

TOTAL CASES 266

MALE 120

FEMALE 146

UNDER 20 YEARS 34

21-29 YEARS 23

30-39 YEARS 28

40-49 YEARS 33

50-59 YEARS 43

60-69 YEARS 53

70-79 YEARS 35

80+ YEARS 17