Atchison County’s COVID-19 numbers have increased to 266 total cases as of November 22, 2020. Sixty-five are currently active. There were 57 new cases from November 16-22. The breakdown of cases includes:
4 females, 1 male – ages 10-19
5 females, 2 males – ages 20-29
3 females, 5 males – ages 30-39
3 females, 2 males – ages 40-49
4 females, 2 males – ages 50-59
7 females, 5 males – ages 60-69
3 females, 6 males – ages 70-79
1 female, 1 male – ages 80-89
3 females – ages 90-99
The current seven-day positivity rate for November 12-18 is 17.5%.
COVID-19 IN
ATCHISON COUNTY
11-22-20
FATALITIES 1
ACTIVE CASES 65
CASES REMOVED
FROM ISOLATION 200
TOTAL CASES 266
MALE 120
FEMALE 146
UNDER 20 YEARS 34
21-29 YEARS 23
30-39 YEARS 28
40-49 YEARS 33
50-59 YEARS 43
60-69 YEARS 53
70-79 YEARS 35
80+ YEARS 17