Atchison County taxpayers are aware of the ongoing occurrences of COVID-19 cases in our local area and across the nation. Due to high traffic in the Atchison County Collector’s office this time of year, the county has placed a new dropbox on the west side of the Atchison County Courthouse parking lot in Rock Port. This allows taxpayers to make payments at their convenience without exposing themselves or others to the COVID-19 virus.

The dropbox is secure and well-lit, and will be checked several times a day.

When making your payments by dropbox, please put your check in an envelope with your payment stub and phone number. Cash is highly discouraged. Please call the office if you need personal assistance at 660-744-2770. Tax payments must be received on or before December 31, 2020, to avoid penalty and interest.