The following real estate transfers were recorded in the Office of Eliza Beasing, Recorder at the Atchison County Courthouse in Rock Port, Missouri:

Warranty Deed: Filed November 19, 2020, by Kathy and David Baker to Donald McEnaney Revocable Trust and Carolyn McEnaney Revocable Trust for land in Section 28, Township 66, Range 39, Atchison County, Missouri.

Trustee’s Deed: Filed November 19, 2020, by Bruce Hosher Trust to Donald McEnaney Revocable Trust and Carolyn McEnaney Revocable Trust for land in Section 28, Township 66, Range 39, Atchison County, Missouri.

Warranty Deed: Filed November 19, 2020, by Terri and Wayne Nelson to Donald McEnaney Revocable Trust and Carolyn McEnaney Revocable Trust for land in Section 28, Township 66, Range 39, Atchison County, Missouri.

Warranty Deed: Filed November 19, 2020, by Steven and Susan Hoshor to Donald McEnaney Revocable Trust and Carolyn McEnaney Revocable Trust for land in Section 28, Township 66, Range 39, Atchison County, Missouri.

Warranty Deed: Filed November 19, 2020, by James Donald to Stanley and Shirley Singleton for land in Section 35, Township 67, Range 42, Atchison County, Missouri.

Warranty Deed: Filed November 19, 2020, by James Donald to Jeremy and Leslie Treadgill for land in Section 2, Township 66, Range 42, Atchison County, Missouri.