The Tarkio High School Musical Theatre Department performed “Mamma Mia!” this past weekend in the high school auditorium. Pictured are directors, crew members, and performers, from left to right: first row – Amy Haddock, Casey Martin, and Melody Barnett; second row – Riley Lekey, Stormy Nordhausen, Lori Staten, Quin Staten, Mark Staten, Katie Hall, and Jaden Goodin; third row – Claire Martin, Drew Sanders, Alex Barnett, Aaron Schlueter, Bo Graves, Seth Morey, Devin Guajardo, Justin Stanton, Tanner Rollins, and Hunter Bennett; and fourth row – Morgan Shaw, Addison Noland, Faith Anderson, Sophia Martin, Harley Caudill, Bryli Staten, and Haley Garrison.

Bryli Staten as Donna Sheridan, middle, sings and dances with Harley Caudill as Tanya, left, and Haley Garrison as Rosie, right, during the Tarkio High School Musical Theatre Production of “Mamma Mia!”

The Tarkio High School Musical Theatre Department performed “Mamma Mia!” this past weekend in the high school auditorium. Set to ABBA’s greatest hits, “Mamma Mia!” tells the story of a teen’s search for her birth father on a Greek Island paradise, all on the weekend of her wedding.

Sophia Martin (sitting) and Bryli Staten (standing) act as mother/daughter duo Sophie and Donna Sheridan in the Tarkio High School Musical Theatre Production of “Mamma Mia!”

Sophia Martin as Sophie Sheridan performs with Justin Stanton as Sky.

Tarkio High School Musical Theatre Department performed “Mamma Mia!” this past weekend in the high school auditorium. Set to ABBA’s greatest hits, “Mamma Mia!” tells the story of a teen’s search for her birth father on a Greek Island paradise, all on the weekend of her wedding. Music and Lyrics are by Benny Andersson and Bjorn Ulvaeus and some songs with Stig Anderson, featuring the hits of ABBA. The book is by Catherine Johnson. Mamma Mia! was presented through special arrangement with Music Theatre International (MTI). Music was provided by Realtime Music Solutions by Sinfonia.

Directors included Casey Martin and musical directors Melody Barnett and Amy Haddock with assistance by Mark and Lori Staten and Quin Staten. Cast members included: Bryli Staten – Donna Sheridan; Sophia Martin – Sophie Sheridan; Harley Caudill – Tanya; Haley Garrison – Rosie; Bo Graves – Sam Carmichael; Aaron Schlueter – Harry Bright; Seth Morey – Bill Austin; Justin Stanton – Sky; Devin Guajardo – Pepper; Hunter Bennett – Eddie; Faith Anderson – Ali; Morgan Shaw – Lisa; Alex Barnett, Claire Martin, Addison Noland, and Drew Sanders – Bridesmaids; Riley Lekey – Father Alexandrios; Tyler Donaldson, Kayden Levendahl, Tanner Rollins, and Jared Stanton – The Greek Chorus (Island Men); and Alaina Armstrong, Marvelina Bradley, Jaden Goodin, Katie Hall, Riley Lekey, and Stormy Nordhausen – The Greek Chorus (Island Women).