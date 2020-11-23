The following marriage licenses were recorded in the Office of Eliza Beasing, Recorder at the Atchison County Courthouse in Rock Port, Missouri:

Shawn Shineman, 35, and Allison Lawrence, 25, both of Rock Port, Missouri, were married November 14, 2020, in Rock Port, Missouri, by Alex Lawrence, officiant. Filed November 17, 2020.

James Navin Jr., 29, and Darrion Binau, 26, both of Tarkio, Missouri, were married October 31, 2020, in Tarkio, Missouri, by Ethan Piveral, ordained minister. Filed November 20, 2020.