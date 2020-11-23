Al Reynolds

Bob Lade

Paul Gilbert

Tarkio College d/b/a Tarkio Tech has announced the establishment of a new scholarship fund to benefit Tarkio Tech students, the Reynolds/Lade/Gilbert Scholarship. This scholarship is in memory of Tarkio College football standout Al Reynolds and his football coaches Bob Lade and Paul Gilbert.

Allen Reynolds, a 1959 Tarkio College graduate, played pro football for the AFL Texans, later the Kansas City Chiefs, from 1960 to 1967, playing as a lineman in the Chiefs’ first Super Bowl win against Lombardi’s Green Bay Packers.

Both Coach Bob Lade and Coach Paul Gilbert were long-time and well-loved Tarkio College athletic mentors to a generation of students.

During the undefeated teams of 1952 and 1953, Bob Lade was called the “Iron Man.” He became the first Nebraskan named “Little All American.” Bob was a stand-out “Little All American” lineman with the Peru (Nebraska) State College football team 1950-53; three of those years Bob was coached by Paul Gilbert. Bob went on to play briefly with the Baltimore Colts in 1954, but left after one season due to a degenerative eye disease. He then began a career of teaching and coaching at Tarkio College assisting his mentor, Paul Gilbert, now TC Head Coach. Coach Lade was line coach during Al Reynolds’ years at Tarkio, 1956-59. Lade was named the Tarkio College Head Football Coach in 1965. During his tenure, the teams of 1966-69 recorded the best win/loss four-year record in Tarkio College history, including two MCAU Titles. Coach Gilbert assisted Lade as his defensive coordinator. Coach Lade’s untimely death in 1973 saddened many, but his legacy and love of the game lives on.

Coach Paul Gilbert was an outstanding student-athlete from South Dakota. He played all sports in high school and college. He was first string tight end for Purdue University’s football team before returning to South Dakota to captain the football team at South Dakota State. Paul coached football at Peru State College, including lineman, Bob Lade. Coach Gilbert came to Tarkio College in 1953 for a 16-year period as coach, Athletic Director, and chair of the P.E. Department. He coached football, track, wrestling, cross-country and golf. His 1960 track team was conference champion. In 1965, Gilbert stepped down from his head coaching position and Lade was elevated; yet, Coach Gilbert would stay on as defensive coordinator. Continuing together they would inspire “Lade’s Lads” teams of 1966, ’67, ’68, ’69, to record two MCAU titles and the best four-year win/loss record mark in the history of the college. Coach Gilbert went on to earn a doctorate and join the faculty of Colorado State University in 1969. He is remembered as a dedicated and well-respected educator and coach.

These men loved fishing, hunting, and the great outdoors of the Missouri plains. They were outstanding men who loved family and community. How lucky were those who knew them. The “Tark Boys” of this era pay tribute to these exceptional men. There was a moment in time on the rolling hills of the Midwest that these Men of Autumn shared their passion and love of the game.

Contributions to the Reynolds/Lade/Gilbert Scholarship are being accepted and may be mailed to Tarkio College, P.O. Box 231, Tarkio, MO 64491 with a notation to be used for this scholarship.