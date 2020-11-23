The Tarkio R-I Board of Education met Wednesday, November 18, 2020. The meeting was called to order by President Garrett Wood at 7:00 p.m. and everyone recited the Pledge of Allegiance. Members in attendance were Jamie Barnett, Heather Olson, Ann Schlueter, Chris Yates, Sam Hannah, and Josh Wright. Others in attendance were Superintendent Karma Coleman, Elementary Principal/Special Education Director Kari Taylor, High School Principal Carrie Livengood, board secretary Lanette Hogue, and Markie Sundermann.

The board voted to approve the consent agenda and district obligations.

The TAC Report was given by Rachel Meyer. High school basketball and wrestling practices have begun. The first junior high basketball game at the TAC will be held on Monday, November 23. The fitness center is running smoothly and the staff have all stepped up to keep the cleaning and the sanitizing done.

Elementary Principal Taylor gave a report on the school year. The elementary had 93% attendance for October. They currently have 11 children in quarantine and two teachers with COVID. There was 94% attendance for parent teacher conferences. They are finishing up with Unit 1 standards and beginning Unit 2. Third grade has their Thanksgiving program for parents on November 24 and their parachute routine is scheduled for December 8 during the high school basketball games. The fourth and fifth grade will have their Christmas program on December 14. Kindergarten students sang the national anthem and their Veterans Song for the Smoke Signals Veteran’s Day Tribute. They continue to plan for their upcoming PD days and work on their plans if the school should have to go virtual at any point.

As Special Education Director, Mrs. Taylor reported they currently have nine evaluations in progress and four re-evaluations with assessments. They continue to provide services for any of their students who are in quarantine.

High School Principal Livengood gave a report on the high school. She reported that attendance is 89%. They currently have no children in quarantine. The football, volleyball and cross country teams ended very successful seasons. Golf and volleyball both held their end of the year banquets. The high school staff had Google training with Morenet to better serve the students during virtual instruction. The leadership team held two meetings to begin the CSIP process. The musical Mama Mia will be held November 20, 21, and 22. The Mound City tournament will start on December 1, 2020. The junior high and high school Christmas program is scheduled for December 14, 2020.

Superintendent Coleman gave a financial report. Mrs. Coleman shared a Tarkio College newsletter. Mrs. Coleman reported that the Outlaw Wind Project that is going up will have 82 windmills in the Tarkio school district. The CSIP process is started and they are now setting up committees to help with the plan. Mrs. Coleman shared an article on MOCAP and virtual education.

The board voted to approve the resignation of April Johnson as custodian and Terry Wooten as head high school girls’ golf coach.

The board also voted to approve the hiring of Gerry Collingham as assistant high school wrestling coach and head junior high wrestling coach.

Chris Yates moved and Sam Hannah seconded to approve the following job descriptions as presented: Head Coach, Assistant Coach, Academic Team Coach, and National Honor Society sponsor.

Ann Schlueter moved and Heather Olson seconded to approve the updates to the following policies and regulations: P3350 Technology Insurance Program, P2115 Transgender Students, P6180 English Language Learners, and R6190 Virtual Instruction. The motion carried 7-0.

The board voted to approve the sealed bid from Allen Wennihan for $250 for the welder and $100 for the table saw.

Mrs. Coleman shared a letter of appeal from Kathleen Kephart for her indefinite ban on school property. No action was taken.

Chris Yates moved and Ann Schlueter seconded to approve the 2019-20 audit subject to changes. The motion carried 7-0.

Chris Yates moved and Ann Schlueter seconded to approve the Facility and District-Wide Face Coverings Mandate effective Friday, November 20, 2020. The motion carried 7-0.

The meeting moved into closed session pursuant to RSMo § 610.001, Record and vote at 9:04 p.m. The meeting moved back into regular session and was adjourned at 10:20 p.m.

TARKIO R-I FACE COVERING MANDATE:

Governor Mike Parson, the Department of Health and Senior Services (DHSS), and the Department of Elementary and Secondary Education (DESE) announced modifications to Missouri’s K-12 school reopening and operating guidance.

Under the updated guidance, proper mask wearing may now prevent students and staff from being identified as close contacts in the K-12 school setting that have implemented a mask mandate. This means that if both individuals at school – the person diagnosed with COVID-19 and the person exposed to the positive case – have masks on and are wearing them correctly, the individual exposed does not need to quarantine. These looser restrictions do notapply to student participants in athletic practices or games.

Exposed individuals should self-monitor for symptoms and stay home at the first sign of illness. They should also continue to wear a mask at all times to further reduce the likelihood of transmitting the virus. The person who tests positive for COVID-19 is still required to isolate at home.

Under this new guidance, Tarkio R-I School District’s goal is to keep students in school. For this reason, the Tarkio R-I School District will require face coverings to be worn at all times by staff and students K-12. Face coverings may be temporarily removed during lunch or when instructed by faculty or administration. Students are subject to quarantine in those times that masks are not being worn.

The Tarkio R-I administration will abide by the following guidelines, appropriate face coverings/masks should:

• Fully cover the mouth, nose, and chin;

• Fit snugly against the side of the face so there are no gaps;

• Not create difficulty breathing while worn; and

• Be held secure through either a tie, elastic, or similar means to prevent slipping.

Students and staff, unless an exception applies, will be required to wear an appropriate face covering/mask. All students, regardless of grade level, must wear masks while being transported on school buses or vans. Anyone entering Tarkio R-I School District facilities will be required to wear a mask.

CDC exceptions to the face covering requirement include:

• Face coverings should not be worn by anyone who has trouble breathing or is unconscious, incapacitated or otherwise unable to remove the face covering without assistance.

• Eating and drinking – Face coverings will not be required while eating or drinking.

• Individuals who have received approval from administration and/or school nurse after discussing their request not to wear appropriate face coverings/masks due to a physical, mental, or developmental health condition, if wearing an appropriate face covering/mask would lead to a medical emergency or would introduce significant safety concerns. A physician’s report is required to accompany such a request. In this exception, the administration may also discuss other possible accommodations for the student or staff member. Such discussion shall follow district policies and procedures under Section 504 and the ADA.

• Strenuous physical activities – A face covering will not be required for any person inside or outside of any school district facility while actively engaging in strenuous physical activity. During these times, social distancing will be maintained.

• Outdoor activities and recess – A face covering will not be required for students participating in outdoor activities as long as social distancing is maintained.

• Miscellaneous – When participating in activities such as music, choir, band, theater and athletics where the wearing of face coverings is not practical, students will not be required to wear face coverings during the activity, but must still follow any and all safety procedures in place for the particular activity. For such activities, alternate face covering options should be considered, as appropriate.

Students and staff who use the above exceptions are subject to quarantine in those times when masks are not being worn. Those who are close contacts with the exceptions will be subject to quarantine.

Enforcement

Employees: All employees are expected to comply with the face covering requirements above for the health and safety of themselves, their colleagues, their students and others. Employees who do not comply will be reminded of the policy. If they refuse to comply after being reminded, the employee may be disciplined according to school board policies, including but not limited to insubordination.

Students: All students are expected to follow face covering requirements while in school or school-sponsored activities/events for the health and safety of themselves, their colleagues, school staff, and others.

Members of the public and visitors will be politely reminded that face coverings are required while at or inside a district school/facility. A visitor will not be admitted to a district school/facility without a face covering.

The Tarkio R-I School District will actively work with the Atchison County Health Department to continually assess the effectiveness of these looser restrictions. Documented transmission in the school setting may cause the need to tighten quarantine restrictions again. Please remember these looser restrictions are to help prevent students from being out of school in quarantine, but will not eliminate it altogether.