The following cases were heard in Atchison County Circuit Court before the Honorable Corey Keith Herron November 19, 2020, at the Atchison County Courthouse in Rock Port, Missouri:

Easy Cash ASAP LLC vs. Tim Barbee – Civil Setting on Breach of Contract. Case called. The plaintiff appears by local counsel Hurst, no appearance by the defendant, though duly summoned and called and judgment by default is granted as requested in the petition filed. Judgment form to be provided. Judgment Entry filed and entered for the plaintiff and against the defendant in the amount of $1,466.10 plus post-judgment interest at the rate of 9.00% per annum on the principal amount only. Certified copy of Judgment mailed to the Defendant.

Cavalry SPV I, LLC vs. Thomas P. Erickson – Civil Setting on Breach of Contract. Case called. The plaintiff appears by local counsel Hurst, no appearance by the defendant, though duly summoned and called. Case continued to December 3, 2020, at 9:00 a.m. for settlement. (An order for continuance was filed on November 23, 2020. Case continued to January 14, 2021, at 9:00 a.m.

Midwestern Health vs. Robert A. and Tracy A. Kish – Civil Setting on Suit on Account. Civil Setting scheduled for December 17, 2020.

State vs. Dan Owen Bailey – Initial Appearance on State Traffic Ticket for Failed To Equip Vehicle With Muffler/Adequate Muffler/Properly Attached Muffler.

State vs. Jenna Lynn Baker – Initial Appearance on State Traffic Ticket for Weight On Tandem Axle Exceeded 34,000 lbs. Case called. State appears by P.A. Hurst. Defendant fails to appear. Warrant ordered. Bond amount: $353.50, Bond text: cash only.

State vs. Benjamin L. Blackman – Setting – Preliminary Hearing on Felony Assault – 3rd Degree. Case called. State appears by P.A. Hurst. Defendant appears in person and with attorney, James Nadolski. Case set for December 17, 2020, at 9:00 a.m. for Plea Hearing.

State vs. Izzeler D. Carter-Vincent – Initial Appearance on State Traffic Ticket Exceeded Posted Speed Limit (Exceeded By 26 Mph Or More). Case called. State appears by P.A. Hurst. Defendant fails to appear. Warrant ordered. Bond amount: $1,500.00, Bond text: cash, 10% cash, or corporate surety.

State vs. Stephen M. Colburn – Arraignment on Misdemeanor Failed To Drive On Right Half Of Roadway When Roadway Was Of Sufficient Width, Resulting In An Accident. Fined $200.00 and costs.

State vs. Brittany M. Corbin – Counsel Status Hearing on Felony Stealing – $750 Or More and Burglary – 2nd Degree. Case called. State appears by P.A. Hurst. Defendant appears in person and relates that PD application has been completed online today. Case continued to December 3, 2020, at 9:00 a.m. for Entry of Counsel.

State vs. Tyler Rebel Corbin – Traffic Arraignment on Misdemeanor Failed To Drive On Right Half Of Roadway When Roadway Was Of Sufficient Width, Resulting In An Accident. Case called. State appears by P.A. Hurst. Defendant fails to appear. Warrant ordered. Bond amount: $407.00, Bond text: cash only.

State vs. Tyler Rebel Corbin – Traffic Arraignment on State Traffic Ticket Driver Operate Commercial Motor Vehicle Without Seat Belt. Case called. State appears by P.A. Hurst. Defendant fails to appear. Warrant ordered. Bond amount: $374.00, Bond text: cash only.

State vs. Brandon Michael Couch – Initial Appearance on Infraction Driver/Front Seat Passenger Failed To Wear Properly Adjusted/Fastened Safety Belt.

State vs. Johnny Ray Davis – Initial Appearance on Watercraft Violation for Personal Flotation Device Not Readily Accessible. Case called. State appears by P.A. Hurst. Defendant fails to appear. Summons ordered for appearance on December 3, 2020, at 9:00 a.m. for Arraignment.

State vs. Mano Dids – Traffic Arraignment on Misdemeanor Failed To Drive On Right Half Of Roadway When Roadway Was Of Sufficient Width. Fined $60.50.

State vs. Mano Dids – Traffic Arraignment on Misdemeanor Operated Vehicle On Highway Without A Valid License – 1st Offense, Fined $80.50.

State vs. Nigeisha L. Dixson – Bond Forfeiture Hearing on Misdemeanor Driving While Revoked/Suspended – 2nd Or 3rd Offense, Unlawful Possession Of Drug Paraphernalia – Prior Drug Offense, and Operated Motor Vehicle With Vision Reducing Material Applied To Windshield/Excess Vision Reducing Material Applied To Side Window. Case called. State appears by P.A. Hurst. Defendant fails to appear. Bond ordered forfeited.

State vs. Gregory Darnell Dowdy – Initial Appearance on State Traffic Ticket for Exceeded Posted Speed Limit (Exceeded By 11 – 15 Mph). Case called. State appears by P.A. Hurst. Defendant fails to appear. Warrant ordered.

State vs. Gregory Darnell Dowdy – Initial Appearance on Infraction for Driver/Front Seat Passenger Failed To Wear Properly Adjusted/Fastened Safety Belt.

State vs. Michael Dillon Eddlemon – Plea/Trial Setting on Misdemeanor Assault- 4th Degree – Pursuant To Subdivision (6), Kidnapping – 3rd Degree, and Trespassing – 2nd Degree. Plea/Trial Setting scheduled for December 3, 2020.

State vs. Melvin Michael Fields – Counsel Status Hearing on Felony Burglary – 2nd Degree and Property Damage – 2nd Degree. Case called. State appears by P.A. Hurst. Defendant appears in person. Public defender denies appearance for defendant. Defendant appeals finding of non-indigency. Finding is upheld by the court. Case set for January 14, 2021, at 2:00 p.m. for Preliminary Hearing.

State vs. Greggory Lashawn Gavin – Initial Appearance on Infraction for Driver/Front Seat Passenger Failed To Wear Properly Adjusted/Fastened Safety Belt.

State vs. Natalie Angel Jackson – Initial Appearance on State Traffic Ticket Exceeded Posted Speed Limit (Exceeded By 16 – 19 Mph). Case called. State appears by P.A. Hurst. Defendant fails to appear. Warrant ordered. Bond amount: $279.00, Bond text: CASH ONLY.

State vs. Amogh Karney – Traffic Arraignment on State Traffic Ticket for Exceeded Posted Speed Limit (Exceeded By 20 – 25 Mph). Fined $325.50.

State vs. Delten Kinder – Setting – Preliminary Hearing on Felony **Possible Section 589.405 RSMo. Charge** Sexual Misconduct – 1st Degree – 1st Offense. Suspended Imposition of Sentence (SIS), 2 Years Probation supervised by Private Probation Services (PPS), Costs. No contact with Victim.

State vs. Ian James Lybarger – Setting – Preliminary Hearing on Felony Tampering With Motor Vehicle – 1st Degree and Resisting Arrest/Detention/Stop By Fleeing – Creating A Substantial Risk Of Serious Injury/Death To Any Person. Case called. State appears by P.A. Hurst. Defendant fails to appear. Warrant ordered. Bond amount: $5,000.00, Bond text: cash or corporate surety.

State vs. Stacey E. Manos – Plea Hearing on Felony Property Damage 1st Degree and Stealing. Plea/Hearing scheduled for December 17, 2020.

State vs. Joshua Ryan McMillen – Initial Appearance on Infraction for Failure To Display Plates On Motor Vehicle/Trailer. Fined $50.50.

State vs. Jason B. Neville – Setting – Preliminary Hearing on Felony Possession Of Controlled Substance Except 35 Grams Or Less Of Marijuana/Synthetic Cannabinoid. Case called. State appears by P.A. Hurst. Defendant fails to appear, but faxed request for continuance. Case set for December 3, 2020, at 9:00 a.m. for Setting of Preliminary Hearing.

State vs. Lisa Ann Peterson – Arraignment on Misdemeanor DWI. Case called. State appears by P.A.Hurst. Defendant appears in person and files waiver of assistance of counsel and plea of guilty, pursuant to plea agreement. Plea agreement approved. Suspended Im-position of Sentence (SIS), 2 Years Probation supervised by Private Probation Services (PPS), Costs.

State vs. Ashley Nicole Phillips – Traffic Arraignment on Misdemeanor Possession Of Marijuana/Synthetic Cannabinoid Of 10 Grams Or Less and Unlawful Possession Of Drug Paraphernalia. Warrant issued for Failure to Appear. Bond amount: $500.00, Bond text: cash or corporate surety.

State vs. Jasmine Nicole Phoung – Initial Appearance on State Traffic Ticket for Exceeded Posted Speed Limit (Exceeded By 6-10 Mph). Case continued to December 3, 2020, at 9:00 a.m. Letter mailed to the defendant of continuance.

State vs. Timothy R. Scott – Initial Appearance on State Traffic Ticket Exceeded Posted Speed Limit (Exceeded By 6-10 Mph). Defendant sentenced to fine $60.50 and court cost.

State vs. Cody Allen Stoner – Traffic Arraignment on Misdemeanor Failed To Stop For Stop Sign At Stop Line/Before Crosswalk/Point Nearest Intersection. Case called. State appears by P.A. Hurst. Defendant appears in person and files waiver of assistance of counsel and plea of guilty, pursuant to plea agreement. Plea agreement approved. Fined $205.50 and costs.

State vs. Alycia Jean Todd – Arraignment on Felony Burglary – 2nd Degree and Property Damage – 2nd Degree. Case called. State appears by P.A. Hurst. Defendant fails to appear. Warrant already outstanding.

State vs. Quang Minh Tran – Initial Appearance on Misdemeanor Operate Vehicle On Highway Without A Valid License – 1st Offense. Case called. State appears by P.A. Hurst. Defendant fails to appear. Warrant ordered. Bond amount: $282.00, Bond text: cash only.

State vs. Quang Minh Tran – Initial Appearance on Misdemeanor Exceeded Posted Speed Limit (Exceeded By 20 – 25 Mph). Case called. State appears by P.A. Hurst. Defendant fails to appear. Warrant ordered. Bond amount: $334.00, Bond text: cash only.

State vs. Gary Kay-Un Turner – Arraignment on Misdemeanor Unlawful Possession Of Drug Paraphernalia, Operate Vehicle On Highway Without A Valid License – 1st Offense, and Exceeded Posted Speed Limit (Exceeded By 11 – 15 Mph). Case called. State appears by P.A. Hurst. Defendant fails to appear. Warrant ordered. Bond amount: $300.00, Bond text: cash only.

State vs. Jordan Scott Utech – Setting – Preliminary Hearing on Felony Tampering With Motor Vehicle – 1st Degree, Stealing – $750 Or More, Tampering With Motor Vehicle – 1st Degree, and Stealing – $750 Or More. Case called. State appears by P.A. Hurst. Defendant appears by attorney Richard Euler. Case set for January 14, 2021, at 2:00 p.m. for Preliminary Hearing.

State vs. Antworn D. Whatley – Arraignment on Felony Unlawful Possession Of A Firearm. Case called. State appears by P.A. Hurst. Defendant fails to appear. Warrant ordered. Case set for December 17, 2020, at 9:00 a.m. for Bond Forfeiture Hearing. Bond amount: $15,000.00, Bond text: 10% cash or corporate surety.

Loren B. Messer vs. Tiffany R. Messer – Trial Setting on Dissolution With Children. Case called. The plaintiff appears in person and with Attorney Cluck, the respondent appears in person and GAL Jones also appears and hearing held. The court finds no reasonable likelihood that this marriage can be preserved and finds the marriage is irretrievably broken and ordered dissolved and this partis a interlocutory Judgment. Legal and physical custody of the minor children awarded to the petitioner with the respondent to pay child support to the petitioner. Name of the respondent is hereby ordered changed to her former name of Svoboda. Judgment to be provided by petitioner’s attorney. Case set for January 14, 2021, at 9:00 a.m. for review or trial setting.

State vs. Jason Ridnour – Counsel Status Hearing Misdemeanor. Probation Violation Hearing scheduled for December 17, 2020.

State vs. Chad S. Rose – Probation Violation Hearing on Misdemeanor. Case called. Defendant fails to appear. Warrant ordered. Bond text: ROR approved for appearance December 17, 2020, at 10:30 a.m.

Allen Wennihan vs. Missouri Director of Revenue, Et Al – Court Trial on Declaratory Judgment. Case called. The Petitioner appears by Attorney Hurst and hearing held. Judgment awarded per separate Judgment entered herein with lawful ownership awarded to the petitioner. See Judgment for details.

