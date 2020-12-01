The Atchison County Commission met Tuesday, November 17, 2020. Present were: Presiding Commissioner Curtis Livengood, South District Commissioner Richard Burke, North District Commissioner Jim Quimby, and Susette Taylor, Clerk of the Commission.

Presiding Commissioner Livengood called the meeting to order.

Minutes of the previous meeting were read and approved.

Bills were reviewed and approved.

Collector Diane Livengood was in to present her 2021 budget.

The commission met with Sheriff Martin and Emergency Management/911 Director Rhonda Wiley to discuss COVID concerns. Cases are up over 200 total cases. This past week saw 72 new cases, marking the highest weekly case increase in Atchison County. The Atchison County Health Department is working very hard, but it will likely take a day or two to make the necessary calls with the identified cases and contacts.

Throughout the state, the healthcare system is feeling the strain of a rise in cases. Please take personal responsibility by doing what you can to slow the spread of the virus in our community. Stay home if you are sick, even if your symptoms are mild. Keep a 6’ distance from other non-household members. Wear a mask when you are around others. As the weather cools, and activities move indoors the virus will spread more easily among people, opt to gather virtually when possible. Disinfect frequently touched surfaces and wash your hands with soap and water.

Emergency Management/911 Director Wiley then presented her 2021 budget for the commissioners to review.

There being no further business, the commission adjourned.