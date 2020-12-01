There were 24 new cases of COVID-19 reported by the Atchison County Health Department from November 23 through November 29, 2020. The breakdown is as follows:

2 males – ages 10-19

3 females – ages 20-29

3 males – ages 30-39

3 females – ages 40-49

1 female, 3 males – ages 50-59

2 females, 4 males – ages 60-69

1 female, 2 males – ages 70-79

“It is with very heavy hearts that we report five more additional deaths in Atchison County related to COVID-19,” said Julie Livengood with the Atchison County Health Center. “The individuals were two males in their 70s, two males in their 80s, and a female in her 90s. Please keep their loved ones in your thoughts and prayers during this difficult time.”

As of November 29, 2020, there have been 290 total cases with 27 active, and six deaths in Atchison County. There are five current active COVID-19 hospitalizations in our local hospital. The current seven-day positivity rate from November 19-25 is 7.72%.

If you hosted or attended Thanksgiving with people you do not live with, be careful for the next two weeks. Avoid prolonged contact with people outside of your household in the event you contracted COVID-19. Limit your outings to only necessary trips. Use curbside pickup instead of shopping or eating indoors. Practice physical distancing and do not gather in large groups. Wear a mask and wash your hands frequently.

The most effective weapon against COVID-19 remains prevention. We must all do our part. Remember: hands, face, space. Wash your hands, cover your face, and keep at least six feet of space.

There are additional free COVID-19 testing sites provided by the Missouri Department of Health this week. The closest ones to Atchison County are: December 4, 11:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. in Stanberry, Missouri; and December 5, 8:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m. in St. Joseph, Missouri. Register at www.health.mo.gov/communitytest.

COVID-19 IN ATCHISON COUNTY

11-29-20

FATALITIES 6

ACTIVE CASES 27

CASES REMOVED

FROM ISOLATION 257

TOTAL CASES 290

MALE 133

FEMALE 157

UNDER 20 YEARS 35

21-29 YEARS 27

30-39 YEARS 31

40-49 YEARS 35

50-59 YEARS 49

60-69 YEARS 57

70-79 YEARS 39

80+ YEARS 17