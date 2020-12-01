Charley Caudill dribbles down the court in the EA junior high game against North Andrew.

Quin Staten looks for an open teammate in the East Atchison junior high loss to North Andrew.

River Dow tries for three in the East Atchison junior high loss to North Andrew.

Payton Woodring backs toward the basket in East Atchison junior high basketball action.

Amari Johnjay gains possession of the ball in the East Atchison junior high loss to North Andrew.

Owen DeRosier tries to outmaneuver his opponent in the East Atchison junior high loss to North Andrew.

Kaylin Merriweather goes up for a basket in the Wolves’ loss to Maysville in their first game of the season.

Ian Hedlund eyes the basket in the Wolves’ loss to Maysville in their first game of the season.

Braden Graves dribbles toward the basket in the Wolves’ loss to Maysville.

Natalie Hedlund had a steal in the Lady Wolves’ win over Maysville.

Tommi Martin and Jersi Poppa reach for the rebound in the Lady Wolves’ win over Maysville.

Claire Martin brings the ball down the court in the Lady Wolves’ win over Maysville.

Ella Rolf decides on her next move in the Lady Wolves’ win over Maysville.