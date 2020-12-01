Miss Fairfax 2019 Gena Mitchell turned on the Christmas lights at the Fairfax City Park for the annual Light Night event Saturday, November 28, 2020. Gena has had the honor of acting as queen for two years running due to COVID-19 cancelling this year’s Fairfax Fair.

Santa Claus and his elf made an appearance at Fairfax’s COVID-19 safe Light Night event. Everyone stayed in their vehicles and talked to Santa from a safe distance while Santa’s masked elf handed out candy to around 50 youngsters.

This Christmas angel was put up in memory of Dana Osburn, a Beta Sigma Phi member.

These beautiful Christmas trees definitely put viewers in the Christmas spirit.

There are so many beautiful Christmas decorations at the Fairfax City Park. Be sure to drive by this holiday season and take a look.

Members of the Wolverines 4-H Club packed goodie bags and decorated the Fairfax barrels downtown and Santa’s corner in preparation for Fairfax Light Night Saturday, November 28, 2020. Pictured above, from left to right, are Anna Ohlensehlen, Emma Ohlensehlen, Charlie Smith, Scout Smith, Grace Oswald, Carter Oswald, Henry Smith, Mack Smith, Jaxson Smith, Bryon Ohlensehlen, Everlee Smith, and Maggie Osburn. GT Christmas Tree Farm provided the barrel decorations and Kiwanis Club and Fairfax Improvement Foundation provided donations. (Wolverines 4-H photo)