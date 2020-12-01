The Fairfax R-3 School Board held a regular board meeting November 19, 2020, in the school library. Mike Lewis called the meeting to order at 6:30 p.m. Also present were: Sam O’Riley, Jon Graves, Chris Smith, Miles Smith and Brett Johnson, Jeremy Burright, superintendent; Dustin Barnes, principal; and Karen Burke, secretary. Josh Oswald was absent.

The agenda was approved as presented with additions.

The financial report was given. Last year total year-to-date (YTD) revenues were $365,585; this year total YTD revenues are $310,995; last year total YTD expenses were $563,546; this year total YTD expenses are $524,470.

Monthly reconciliation numbers for the 2019-2020 year were: expenditures, $120,142, and revenues, $121,424. Expenditures for the 2020-2021 year are $168,822, and revenues are $102,131.

The Fund Balance Report showed last year’s YTD balances were $918,469.28. This year YTD balances total $1,218,968.

The November monthly bills in the amount of $109,387.55 were reviewed and approved for payment.

Superintendent’s Report

Dr. Burright gave an update on the following:

Midwest Data Center is scheduled to update the wifi over the Thanksgiving break and possibly install fiber in the Vocational building.

The school has $17,000 more to to spend on COVID-related items. Dr. Burright would like to use these funds to update some bathrooms. They would also like to add some more permanent water stations in the building.

Bus 17 is scheduled for work next week. There is an emergency exit buzzer activated that will not shut off. No students are being transported during closure.

The December work session/training date for board members will be scheduled prior to the December board meeting.

Principal’s Report

Mr. Barnes reported on the following:

Distance education was initiated on Thursday, November 12. Teachers and staff are working per protocols and availability.

Mr. Barnes is meeting with all staff either in person or via email or phone to check in on their online status and to troubleshoot issues.

Teachers have been working on updating the curriculum. The school was going to use its last PD Day to continue that process, but immediate attention has been shifted to distance learning.

The music concert will be December 14. Attendance will be restricted to immediate family only (parents, grandparents, or siblings).

The holiday break will begin with a half day on Friday, December 18.

Mr. Barnes is working on lunch changes to ensure social distancing while kids are eating. This may include more cafeteria seating, and possibly using the old gym. Minor shifts to lunch times should work pretty well.

The football season is over. The boys lost in overtime to Stanberry in the district championship game.

High school basketball practices are underway. Some of the 275 Conference schools have already restricted home games. Others are considering changes now due to the uptick in cases.

Fairfax gym restriction recommendations include: four tickets per athlete; essential personnel; masks required when not socially distanced (in close groups in the stands, going to get concessions, etc.); no student sections; and home cheerleaders only.

Tarkio R-I School is discussing TAC restrictions and what they are going to do.

Several junior high basketball games and a tournament have been cancelled.

The Mound City Basketball Tournament will consist of two pools. There will be no seeding, and they will play the same teams. East Atchison will play Mound City and Rock Port on Tuesday, December 1, and Wednesday December, 2. The girls will play at 7:30 p.m., and the boys will play at 9:00 p.m.

The consent agenda was approved.

New Business

Audit approval was tabled. The audit is not available at this time.

Board members voted unanimously to approve the slate of December 2020 graduates (Levi Kinney, Adriana Ramirez, and Camille Gibson) pending completion of graduation requirements.

Board members also voted unanimously to approve expenditures (not to exceed $10,000) to upgrade bathrooms.

Board members voted to adopt Policies 2115, 6180 and Regulation 6190.

Recommended changes specify a mask mandate for all students and staff and updated/increased precautions for athletics. Board members approved the changes to the district’s COVID-19 Plan as presented.

Maryville Glass & Lock bid $403 total for the replacement of the band and locker room exit doors. The bid was approved.

The next regular board meeting will be Thursday, December 17, 2020, at 6:30 p.m. following the board training meeting.

The regular board meeting adjourned at 7:24 p.m.