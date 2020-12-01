Five East Atchison volleyball players received post-season honors for their spectacular play in the 2020 season. They are, from left to right, Ella Rolf, Cheyenne Gray, Brynnan Poppa, Natalie Hedlund, and Olivia Morris.

The East Atchison High School Volleyball Team recently held an awards banquet to recognize their athletes for a successful 2020 season. Individuals recognized included:

First year participants – Addison Noland, Jasey Smith, Kendal Straub, and Brooklyn Wennihan

First year letter winners – Jersi Poppa, Emilee Caudill, Claire Martin, Keena Merriweather, and Tommi Martin

Second year letter winners – Kierra McDonald, Alexis Gibler, Olivia Morris, Tessa Rolf, and Natalie Hedlund

Third year letter winner – Sophia Martin

Fourth year letter winners – Cheyenne Gray, Brynnan Poppa, and Ella Rolf

Post-Season Honors – All-Conference (based on 14 conference matches throughout the season) – Ella Rolf (unanimous selection), Brynnan Poppa, Cheyenne Gray, and Natalie Hedlund; All-District (based on all season play) – Ella Rolf, 1st Team; and Brynnan Poppa and Cheyenne Gray, Natalie Hedlund, and Olivia Morris, 2nd Team

Stat-Based Awards – Ella Rolf, Most Kills, 174; Ella Rolf, Most Digs, 222; Sophia Martin, Most Aces, 62; Brynnan Poppa, Most Assists, 524; Cheyenne Gray, Most Clocks, 40

Team Awards (voted on by the team) – Brynnan Poppa, Team Captain; Emilee Caudill, Most Improved; and Brynnan Poppa, MVP

As a team, the Lady Wolves were named an All-State Academic Team (announced after the conclusion of first semester), placed second in the East Atchison and Nodaway-Holt Tournaments, were 275 Conference Co-Champs with a 12-1 record, and were District 16 champions. The Lady Wolves finished the season with an overall record of 19-6. Their only losses were to St. Joseph Christian, Rock Port, and at Sectionals.