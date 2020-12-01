The following real estate transfers were recorded in the Office of Eliza Beasing, Recorder at the Atchison County Courthouse in Rock Port, Missouri:

Warranty Deed: Filed November 20, 2020, by Marion and Tonya Oswald to Gary Bussard, Trustee of the Gary Bussard Revocable Trust, for land in Section 20, Township 64, Range 40, Atchison County, Missouri.

Warranty Deed: Filed November 23, 2020, by Kathy and David Baker to Charles and Julia Hurst, Trustees of the Cornflower Trust, for land in Section 27, Township 66, Range 39, Atchison County, Missouri.

Trustee’s Warranty Deed: Filed November 23, 2020, by Bruce and Donna Hoshor, Trustees of the Bruce Hoshor Trust, to Charles and Julia Hurst, Trustees of the Cornflower Trust, for land in Section 27, Township 66, Range 39, Atchison County, Missouri.

Warranty Deed: Filed November 23, 2020, by Terri and Wayne Nelson to Charles and Julia Hurst, Trustees of the Cornflower Trust, for land in Section 27, Township 66, Range 39, Atchison County, Missouri.

Warranty Deed: Filed November 23, 2020, by Steven and Susan Hoshor to Charles and Julia Hurst, Trustees of the Cornflower Trust, for land in Section 27, Township 66, Range 39, Atchison County, Missouri.

Warranty Deed: Filed November 23, 2020, by Kathy and David Baker to Thomas and Lydia Hurst, Charles and Amy Hurst, Dallas Hurst, and Taylor and Kameron Hurst for land in Section 16, Township 66, Range 38, Atchison County, Missouri.

Trustee’s Warranty Deed: Filed November 23, 2020, by Bruce and Donna Hoshor, Trustees of the Bruce Hoshor Trust to Thomas and Lydia Hurst, Charles and Amy Hurst, Dallas Hurst, and Taylor and Kameron Hurst for land in Section 16, Township 66, Range 38, Atchison County, Missouri.

Warranty Deed: Filed November 23, 2020, by Terri and Wayne Nelson to Thomas and Lydia Hurst, Charles and Amy Hurst, Dallas Hurst, and Taylor and Kameron Hurst for land in Section 16, Township 66, Range 38, Atchison County, Missouri.

Warranty Deed: Filed November 23, 2020, by Steven and Susan Hoshor to Thomas and Lydia Hurst, Charles and Amy Hurst, Dallas Hurst, and Taylor and Kameron Hurst for land in Section 16, Township 66, Range 38, Atchison County, Missouri.

Warranty Deed: Filed November 24, 2020, by Lydia and Timothy Kelley and Michael and Michele Pfeil to PNC Properties, LLC, for land in Section 26, Township 65, Range 41, Atchison County, Missouri.

Warranty Deed: Filed November 24, 2020, by Lydia and Timothy Kelley and Michael and Michele Pfeil to Michael and Michele Pfeil for land in Section 26, Township 65, Range 41, Atchison County, Missouri.

Warranty Deed: Filed November 24, 2020, by Warren and Mary Tiemann by Caroline Peters, attorney-in-law to Caroline Peters, Trustee of the Warren and Mary Tiemann Revocable Trust, for land in Section 32, Township 67, Range 39, Atchison County, Missouri.