The following case was heard in Atchison County Circuit Court before the Honorable Corey Keith Herron at the Atchison County Courthouse in Rock Port, Missouri, December 1, 2020:

Jessica L. Hogue vs. Mark S. Hogue II – Court Trial on Motion to Modify.

The following cases were heard December 3, 2020:

Absolute Resolutions Invest vs. Ryan D. Anderson – Civil Setting on Suit on Account. Case called. The plaintiff appears by local counsel Hurst, the defendant appears in person and case is continued to January 14, 2021, at 9:00 a.m.

Tower Loan of Missouri vs. Violet Campbell – Civil Setting on Promissory Note. Civil Setting scheduled for January 28, 2021.

Tamara Michelle Scheidt vs. MO Director of Revenue – Case Review on Refusing Breathalyzer 302.750/577.04. Case called. The plaintiff appears by Attorney Lotvens, the sefendant appears by Attorney Hurst and case is continued to January 28, 2021, at 9:00 a.m. for trial setting.

LVNV Funding, LLC vs. Linda Erickson – Civil Setting on Suit on Account. Civil Setting scheduled for December 17, 2020.

Discover Bank vs. David S. Glidden – Court Trial on Contract-Other. Judgment filed and entered for the Plaintiff and against the Defendant in the amount of $5,835.96 with interest at the statutory rate per annum, plus court costs. A stay of execution is granted with payments to be made as stated in the judgment. See Judgement for details. Certified copy of judgment mailed to the defendant.

Chad J. Sillers vs. Jordon R. Hughes – Hearing on Adult Abuse Stalking.

LVNV Funding, LLC vs. Gayle Jennings – Civil Setting on Suit on Account. Civil Setting scheduled for January 14, 2021.

Daniel Wayman Vogler vs. Amber Rose Peery – Case Review on Motion to Modify. Hearing held. No appearances. Case Review scheduled for December 17, 2020.

LVNV Funding, LLC vs. Corey Stevens – Civil Setting on Suit on Account. Civil Setting scheduled for January 28, 2021.

LVNV Funding, LLC vs. Christopher Sticken – Civil Setting on Suit on Account. Civil Setting scheduled for December 17, 2020.

State vs. Kelsey Marie Allgood-Sherman – Arraignment on Misdemeanor Fraudulent Use Of A Credit/Debit Device.

State vs. Destan T. Anderson – Traffic Arraignment on Misdemeanor Exceeded Posted Speed Limit (Exceeded By 26 Mph Or More). Suspended Imposition of Sentence (SIS), 1 Year Probation supervised by Private Probation Services, (PPS), pay costs.

State vs. Scott A. Barbee – Plea/Trial Setting on Misdemeanor Tampering With Utility Meter – 2nd Degree and Property Damage – 2nd Degree.

State vs. Mark Steven Bond – Traffic Arraignment on State Traffic Ticket Weight On Tandem Axle Exceeded 34,000 Lbs.

State vs. Richard Lynn Boyd – Initial Appearance on Misdemeanor Owner Operated Motor Vehicle Without Maintaining Financial Responsibility (Motor Vehicle Required To Be Registered) – 1st Offense.

State vs. Michael A. Brandon – Traffic Arraignment on Misdemeanor Failed To Drive On Right Half Of Roadway When Roadway Was Of Sufficient Width, Resulting In An Accident. Traffic Arraignment scheduled for January 14, 2021.

State vs. Omni C. Brown – Plea/Trial Setting on State Traffic Ticket for Exceeded Posted Speed Limit (Exceeded By 20 – 25 Mph).

State vs. Gary D. Brunstetter – Plea Hearing on Misdemeanor Failed To Equip Vehicle With Muffler/Adequate Muffler/Properly Attached Muffler. Fine and costs: $325.00.

State vs. Charlie Manley Byrd – Plea/Trial Setting on Misdemeanor DWI and Failed To Drive On Right Half Of Roadway When Roadway Was Of Sufficient Width.

State vs. Franeto Charles – Traffic Arraignment on State Traffic Ticket for Weight On Tandem Axle Exceeded 34,000 Lbs.

State vs. Luis Roberto Conejo Armenta – Plea/Trial Setting on Misdemeanor Failed To Equip Vehicle With Muffler/Adequate Muffler/Properly Attached Muffler. Fine and costs: $400.

State vs. Brittany M. Corbin – Counsel Status Hearing on Felony Stealing – $750 Or More and Burglary – 2nd Degree.

State vs. Johnny Ray Davis – Traffic Arraignment on Watercraft Violation for Personal Flotation Device Not Readily Accessible. Fined $25.

State vs. Wesley J. Dawkins – Plea/Trial Setting on Misdemeanor Failed To Equip Vehicle With Muffler/Adequate Muffler/Properly Attached Muffler. Fine and costs: $250.

State vs. Latonya Dawson on State Traffic Ticket Failed To Equip Vehicle With Muffler/Adequate Muffler/Properly Attached Muffler. Fined $297.

State vs. Miles D. Deoring – Arraignment on Conservation Violation 7431012: Failure To Check Deer As Prescribed.

State vs. Michael Dillon Eddlemon – Plea/Trial Setting on Misdemeanor Peace Disturbance, First Offense, Kidnapping – 3rd Degree, and Trespassing – 2nd Degree.

State vs. Aaron M. Greene – Plea/Trial Setting on Misdemeanor Operate Vehicle On Highway Without A Valid License – 1st Offense.

State vs. Aaron M. Greene – Setting – Preliminary Hearing on Felony Possession Of Controlled Substance Except 35 Grams Or Less Of Marijuana/Synthetic Cannabinoid, Operated Vehicle On Hwy. Without Valid License – 3rd And Subsequent Offense, Unlawful Possession Of Drug Paraphernalia – Prior Drug Offense, Exceeded Posted Speed Limit (Exceeded By 6-10 Mph), and Driver/Front Seat Passenger Failed To Wear Properly Adjusted/Fastened Safety Belt.

State vs. Aaron M. Greene – Setting – Preliminary Hearing on Felony Operated Vehicle On Hwy. Without Valid License – 3rd And Subsequent Offense.

State vs. Jordan Lee Grisham – Traffic Arraignment on State Traffic Ticket for Exceeded Posted Speed Limit (Exceeded By 11 – 15 Mph).

State vs. James Edward Grunewald – Initial Apperance on Misdemeanor Operated As An Inter-State Motor Fuel User Without Being Licensed As Such.

State vs. James Edward Grunewald – Initial Apperance on Infraction for Failed To Register Nonresident Commercial Motor Vehicle.

State vs. Vilmane Guerrier – Plea/Trial Setting on State Traffic Ticket Weight On Tandem Axle Exceeded 34,000 Lbs.

State vs. Leo Dean Holmes – Setting – Preliminary Hearing on Felony Possession Of Controlled Substance Except 35 Grams Or Less Of Marijuana/Synthetic Cannabinoid and Unlawful Possession Of Drug Paraphernalia.

State vs. Christpher A. Jagetz – Arraignment on Felony Burglary – 2nd Degree and Property Damage – 2nd Degree.

State vs. Miguel Rafael Jentz – Initial Appearance on State Traffic Ticket for Weight On Tandem Axle Exceeded 34,000 Lbs. Fined and Paid $143.

State vs. Kurtis Lynn Kautz – Initial Appearance on State Traffic Ticket for Operated Motor Carrier Vehicle With Unsafe/Improper Frame/Suspension/Axle/Wheel/Rim And Or Steering System. Fine and Costs: $130.50. Traffic costs paid.

State vs. Quentin Adam King – Initial Appearance on Infraction Failed To Register Nonresident Commercial Motor Vehicle (No Reciprocal Agreement).

State vs. John Oliver Knight – Arraignment on Misdemeanor Possession Of Marijuana/Synthetic Cannabinoid Of 10 Grams Or Less, Unlawful Possession Of Drug Paraphernalia, Operate Vehicle On Highway Without A Valid License – 1st Offense, and Exceeded Posted Speed Limit (Exceeded By 16 – 19 Mph). Defendant telephoned the court wanting email or FAX to send doctor’s statement of COVID and request for continuance. Gave him email.

State vs. Billy Joseph Lacoste – Initial Appearance on Misdemeanor Failed To Drive On Right Half Of Roadway When Roadway Was Of Sufficient Width, Resulting In An Accident. Fined and Paid $205.50.

State vs. Jose Raul Lara, Jr. – Plea/Trial Setting on State Traffic Ticket for Operated Motor Carrier Vehicle On Tires Fabric Exposed/Inferior Load Rate/Groove Depth.

State vs. Alyssa Mae Lewis – Initial Appearance on State Traffic Ticket for Exceeded Posted Speed Limit (Exceeded By 6-10 Mph). Case continued to January 14, 2021, at 9:00 a.m. for Plea/Trial Setting.

State vs. Glen Dell Love, Jr. – Initial Appearance on State Traffic Ticket Operated Motor Carrier Vehicle On Tires Fabric Exposed/Inferior Load Rate/Groove Depth.

State vs. Glen Dell Love, Jr. – Initial Appearance on State Traffic Ticket for Width Of Vehicle Exceeded 8 1/2 Feet.

State vs. Rodrigo Lozano Galvan – Initial Appearance on State Traffic Ticket for Exceeded Posted Speed Limit (Exceeded By 20-25 Mph).

State vs. Sabino Lozano Martinez – Plea Hearing on Misdemeanor Exceeded Posted Speed Limit (Exceeded By 26 Mph Or More). Case called. State appears by P.A. Hurst, defendant appears by counsel, Howard Lotven, and files waiver of rights and plea of guilty, pursuant to plea agreement. Plea agreement approved. 2 Days Jail, Suspended Execution of Sentence (SES), 2 Years Probation supervised by the court. Fined and/or costs of $500 paid in full.

State vs. Augustine Medina – Setting – Preliminary Hearing on Felony for DWI – Persistent and Failed To Stop For Stop Sign At Stop Line/Before Crosswalk/Point Nearest Intersection.

State vs. Sandtas Metcalf, Jr. – Plea/Trial Setting on Misdemeanor DWI and Failed To Drive On Right Half Of Roadway When Roadway Was Of Sufficient Width.

State vs. Kelly Lane Myers – Initial Appearance on Misdemeanor Operated As An Inter-State Motor Fuel User Without Being Licensed As Such.

State vs. Kelly Lane Myers – Initial Appearance on Infraction Failed To Register Nonresident Commercial Motor Vehicle (Reciprocal Agreement).

State vs. Jason B. Neville – Setting – Preliminary Hearing on Felony Possession Of Controlled Substance Except 35 Grams Or Less Of Marijuana/Synthetic Cannabinoid. Bond Forfeiture Hearing scheduled for December 17, 2020.

State vs. David R. Oswald – Probation Violation Hearing on Misdemeanor Exceeded Posted Speed Limit (Exceeded By 6-10 Mph).

State vs. Jasmine Nicole Phoung – Initial Appearance on State Traffic Ticket for Exceeded Posted Speed Limit (Exceeded By 6-10 Mph).

State vs. Brant E. Ridley – Initial Appearance on State Traffic Ticket for Width Of Vehicle Exceeded 8 1/2 Feet.

State vs. Kathleen M. Sabutis – Disposition Hearing on Misdemeanor Exceeded Posted Speed Limit (Exceeded By 20 Mph Or More). Fined $500.00 on October 7, 2010. Warrant issued in 2011. Warrant served October 11, 2020. Costs and/or fines paid in full.

State vs. Fredrick Jay Saltzman – Traffic Arraignment on State Traffic Ticket for Weight On Tandem Axle Exceeded 34,000 Lbs.

State vs. Steven Craig Salzman – Initial Appearance on State Traffic Ticket for Exceeded Posted Speed Limit (Exceeded By 16-19 Mph). Defendant sentenced to Fine $100.50 and court cost. Traffic costs paid.

State vs. Keion D. Scott – Traffic Arraignment on State Traffic Ticket for Weight On Tandem Axle Exceeded 34,000 Lbs. Fined $81. Costs paid in full.

State vs. Ashley Erika Shannon – Traffic Arraignment on Misdemeanor Operated Vehicle On Highway Without A Valid License – 1st Offense.

State vs. Ashley Erika Shannon – Initial Appearance on State Traffic Ticket for Exceeded Posted Speed Limit (Exceeded By 16 – 19 Mph).

State vs. John D. Smith – **Possible Section 589.405 RSMo. Charge** Setting – Preliminary Hearing on Felony Child Molestation – 4th Degree – Child Less Than 17 Years Of Age And Offender Greater Than 4 Years Older.

State vs. Aaron D. Soto – Setting – Preliminary Hearing on Felony DWI. Case called. State appears by P.A.Hurst, defendant appears in person with counsel, Robert Sundell, and files waiver of rights and plea of guilty, pursuant to plea agreement. Plea agreement approved. Imposition of Sentence (SIS), 2 Years Probation supervised by Private Probation Services (PPS), 15 days Jail Shock, Outpatient Treatment Program as approved by PPS, Pay Costs. Costs and/or fines paid in full.

State vs. Janel Rae Spoon – Setting – Preliminary Hearing on Felony Delivery Of Controlled Substance Except 35 Grams Or Less Of Marijuana Or Synthetic Cannabinoid, Possession Of Controlled Substance Except 35 Grams Or Less Of Marijuana/Synthetic Cannabinoid, Possession Of Controlled Substance Except 35 Grams Or Less Of Marijuana/Synthetic Cannabinoid, and Unlawful Possession Of Drug Paraphernalia.

State vs. Roy William Terrell, Jr. – Traffic Arraignment on Misdemeanor Failure To Register Motor Vehicle. Fined $29.50. Costs paid.

State vs. Anton W. Theas – Traffic Arraignment on Misdemeanor Operate Vehicle On Highway Without A Valid License – 1st Offense.

State vs. Anton W. Theas – Traffic Arraignment on State Traffic Ticket for Failure To Register Motor Vehicle.

State vs. Austin James Wallace – Plea/Trial Setting on Misdemeanor DWI and Failed To Drive On Right Half Of Roadway When Roadway Was Of Sufficient Width, Resulting In An Accident.

Cindy A. Thomas vs. Billy B. Thomas – Uncontested Dissolution Hearing on Dissolution Without Children. Request for continuance granted and case set for hearing on January 28, 2021, at 2:00 p.m.

