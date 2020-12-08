The Atchison County Commission met Thursday, November 19, 2020. Present were: Presiding Commissioner Curtis Livengood, South District Commissioner Richard Burke, and North District Commissioner Jim Quimby. Susette Taylor, Clerk of the Commission was absent.

Minutes of the previous meeting were read and approved. Bills were reviewed and approved.

Coroner Shawn Minter met with the commission and presented his 2021 budget request.

There being no further business, the commission adjourned.

––

The Commission met Tuesday, November 24, 2020. Present were: Presiding Commissioner Curtis Livengood, South District Commissioner Richard Burke, North District Commissioner Jim Quimby, and Susette Taylor, Clerk of the Commission.

Minutes of the previous meeting were read and approved. Bills were reviewed and approved.

The commission continued working on the 2021 budget.

There being no further business, the commission adjourned.

––

The Commission did not meet on Thursday, November 26, 2020, due to the Thanksgiving holiday.

––

The Commission met Tuesday, December 1, 2020. Present were: Presiding Commissioner Curtis Livengood, South District Commissioner Richard Burke, North District Commissioner Jim Quimby, and Susette Taylor, Clerk of the Commission.

Minutes of the previous meeting were read and approved. Bills were reviewed and approved.

Monthly department reports were reviewed and approved.

Sheriff Dennis Martin presented his 2021 budget to the commission for review and discussion.

The CARES Funding Agreement between Atchison County and the Rock Port Senior Center was reviewed an approved.

There being no further business, the commission adjourned.