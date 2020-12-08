Tarkio Renewal, local business owners, and volunteers have done a fantastic job of keeping Main Street and other locations around town looking great all year round with huge flower pots keeping things looking festive. During the spring, summer and fall, the pots are filled with flowers and plants and during the cold winter months, they are decked with holiday decor. The OWLS group joined the fun by decorating one of the two pots in front of the Avalanche. Pictured at top are OWLS members Erica Taylor, Terry Wooten, Lanette Hogue, and Shannon Bruns. One of the decorated pots, below, is pictured in front of Farmers State Bank.