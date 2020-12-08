The East Atchison Lady Wolves placed 2nd in the Mound City Tournament Saturday, December 5, 2020. Pictured are team members, from left to right: front row – Morgan Parshall, Mercedes Parshall, Ella Rolf, Brynnan Poppa, Sophia Martin, and Olivia Morris; and back row – Assistant Coach Casey Martin, Head Coach Dustin Barnes, Tommi Martin, Claire Martin, Haley Garrison, Faith Anderson, Natalie Hedlund, Jersi Poppa, Stormy Nordhausen, Hayleigh Vinzant, Megan Lee, and Assistant Coach Madison Hagey.

Morgan Parshall dribbles down the court in the Lady Wolves’ championship game against LeBlond at the Mound City Tournament. Morgan was selected to the All-Tournament Team.

Mercedes Parshall, right, guards Rock Port’s Rylee Jenkins, left, in the East Atchison win during the Mound City Tournament. Mercedes was named to the All-Tournament Team.

East Atchison’s Titus Eaton protects the ball from Rock Port’s Trey Peshek in the Mound City Tournament.

East Atchison’s Carter Holecek looks around Rock Port’s Micah Makings for an open teammate in the Mound City Tournament.