By Tessa Rolf

The week of November 2-6, 2020, the Tarkio FFA conducted a canned food drive to help stock the Tarkio Food Pantry. President Ella Rolf wrote and helped the chapter receive a grant through Missouri FFA in the amount of $300 which will be used to help purchase food for the food pantry. The Tarkio FFA, between individual donations and chapter donations, is also donating $700 to the food pantry to aid in the purchase of food. The FFA had a contest between grade levels in both the elementary school and the high school. The class in each building who collected the most items got rewarded with a root beer float party. Over the course of the week as a whole, we collected a total of 1,953 cans to donate to the food pantry. The elementary school collected a total of 1,229, with the fifth grade winning the contest and collecting 289 items. The high school collected 724, with the eighth grade winning with a total of 269.

The items were delivered on Monday, November 9, to the Tarkio/Westboro/Fairfax Food Pantry on Main Street in Tarkio. The Tarkio FFA Chapter appreciates all of the students, staff, and community members who helped make this possible.