The following real estate transfers were recorded in the Office of Eliza Beasing, Recorder at the Atchison County Courthouse in Rock Port, Missouri:

Warranty Deed: Filed November 25, 2020, by Scott and Andrea Herrick to Christopher and Sarah Millsap for Lots 1, 2, and 3, Block 6, Nuckolls and White’s Addition, Rock Port, Missouri.

Warranty Deed: Filed November 25, 2020, by Elizabeth Schroeder to Craig and Lacey Moore for Lot 1 of Willi-Gwen Heights Addition, Rock Port, Missouri.

Warranty Deed: Filed November 25, 2020, by Jason and Gayle Combs to H. Jason and Gayle Combs for land in Section 25, Township 64, Range 40, and Section 30, Township 64, Range 39, Atchison County, Missouri.

Warranty Deed: Filed November 25, 2020, by Holly and Tracy Barnes to H. Jason and Gayle Combs for land in Section 25, Township 64, Range 40, and Section 30, Township 64, Range 39, Atchison County, Missouri.

Warranty Deed: Filed November 30, 2020, by Kylie Wallace to Regina Baruth for Block 12, Fifth Addition, Tarkio, Missouri.

Warranty Deed: Filed November 30, 2020, by Jill and Paul Niece to Jill and Paul Niece for land in Sections 14 and 13, Township 65, Range 42, Atchison County, Missouri.

Beneficiary Deed: Filed November 30, 2020, by Jill and Paul Niece to Eric Niece and Heather Misemer for land in Sections 14 and 13, Township 65, Range 42, Atchison County, Missouri.

Trustee’s Warranty Deed: Filed November 30, 2020, by Mark Sly, Stephanie Smith, and David Sly, Successor Trustees of the Betty Sly Revocable Trust, to Jarod and Courtney Graves for land in Section 23, Township 64, Range 40, Atchison County, Missouri.

Trustee’s Warranty Deed: Filed November 30, 2020, by Mark Sly, Stephanie Smith, and David Sly, Successor Trustees of the Harry Sly, Jr., Revocable Trust to Jarod and Courtney Graves for land in Section 23, Township 64, Range 40, Atchison County, Missouri.

Successor Trustee’s Deed: Filed December 1, 2020, by Lane BreDahl and Laura Martens, Successor Co-Trustees of the Clifford Henry Inter Vivos Trust No. 2, to Lane BreDahl and Laura Mertens for land in Section 21, Township 64, Range 38, Atchison County, Missouri.

Warranty Deed: Filed December 1, 2020, by Lane BreDahl and Laura Martens to Chris Strough, Trustee of the Chris Strough Revocable Living Trust, for land in Section 21, Township 64, Range 38, Atchison County, Missouri.

Warranty Deed: Filed December 1, 2020, by Lane BreDahl and Laura Martens to Caleb and Hanna Strough for land in Section 21, Township 64, Range 38, Atchison County, Missouri.

Warranty Deed: Filed December 1, 2020, by Lane BreDahl and Laura Martens to Jared and Lauren Strough for land in Section 21, Township 64, Range 38, Atchison County, Missouri.

Warranty Deed: Filed December 1, 2020, by Allen and Staci Martin, Co-Trustees of the Reed and Staci Martin Revocable Family Trust, to Benjamin and Andrea Jaworski for land in Section 31, Township 66, Range 41, Atchison County, Missouri.

Trustee’s Deed: Filed December 1, 2020, by H. Duane Smith, Trustee of the Revocable Trust, and Sandra Smith, Trustee of the Revocable Trust, to Mark and Christina Lytle for land in Section 9, Township 64, Range 41. Atchison County, Missouri.

Warranty Deed: Filed December 2, 2020, by Katherine Hecker-Smith and Zachary Smith to Larry and Patricia Hecker for Lot 6, Block 1, Fairground Addition, Rock Port, Missouri.

Warranty Deed: Filed December 3, 2020, by Janice Murry and Lance and Jessica Murry to Atchison County Levee District No. 1 for land in Section 33, Township 66, Range 42, Atchison County, Missouri.