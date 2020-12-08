Letters to Santa can be emailed to dearsanta@rpt.coop or dropped off at the North Pole mailbox at the Atchison County Mail. (Letters are printed as submitted.)

From Atchison County Head Start students:

Dear Santa, I would like an ipad because my other one broke and isn’t charging. I want pretend pony that I can ride. I want Susie to come on Christmas. I want the Christmas spirit to come to my house. I’m on the good list. Sincerely, Gentry

Dear Santa, I want presents. Red and green ones. I am on the naughty list, because I was in my bedroom in trouble. Sincerely, Declan

Dear Santa, I want presents. I want a teddy bear. I am on the bad list. Daddy says I am. Sincerely, Kinley

Dear Santa, I want a blue robot, and blue slime. I’ve been really really good this year. Sincerely, Briggs

Dear Santa, I want your Santa hat. I also want presents. I have been good so I’m on the good list. Sincerely, Graham

Dear Santa, I have been bad this year. I would like presents though. Sincerely, Caiden

Dear Santa, I want some presents. I have been good. Sincerely, Brendan

Dear Santa, I want you to bring me a hat. I’m on the naughty list. Sincerely, Cesar

Dear Santa, I want a mermaid toy that is real but kind of fake. It has a twist on the back and it makes music and comes up and down in the bathtub. I also want a mermaid purse and a merman that looks like you. I’ve been good the whole time so I’m on the good list. Sincerely, Rory

Dear Santa, I want to give you some candy and paper so you can draw. Bring me some presents. I am on the good list. Sincerely, Giovanni

Dear Santa, I want Elsa, Moanna, Elsa toys and a snowglobe that I shake. I want a gekko. Mom wants Mulan. I have been good. Sincerely, Gary

Dear Santa, I want a crown for Christmas. Sincerely, Teagan

––

From Santa’s Mail Box:

Dear Santa, I’ve been a good student this year. What I want for Christmas is a chromebook and Halo 6 and xbox series x. A new water bottle and a new back pack. Have a safe trip. Love, Lincoln Jackson

Dear Santa, I’ve been a good student at school. I want a phone and a camera. Also, paints and a tablet. I want to be Elsa becaus I Love Elsa. But, how are you and Mrs. Claus and the elves and the reindeers doing? Have a safe trip giving kids presents. Love, Madyson Pankau

Dear Santa, I’ve been a good student. I’ve worked really hard to make good choices at school and home. For Christmus I would like a PS5 and a skatebord and a iphone 12. Love, Capree Sanders

Dear Santa, My year has been great. I can’t wait for Christmas! I hope you have fun giving presents to everybody in the world. For Christmas I would like to have a suprise. I love unicorns, too. Merry Christmas Santa and the elfs and Mrs. Claus. Love, Avery Raegan Schomburg

Dear Santa, I’ve been a good student for all my life. What I want for chrismas is Robux, Vbucks and clothes. Have a good flight ill leave milk and cookies. I hope youre feeling well. Love, Jayden Michael Jakub

Dear Santa, I want a dirt bike for christmas. I also want a four wheeler, please a toy lamborgini and Fortnite nerf gun. I could also use some sweatshirts. Love, Briar

Dear Santa, This year I have been the best boy I could be. I would like a ps5 for Christmas. I could get exclusive skins on Fortnite and diffret games and for my mom new erings and perfume. Have a good trip! Love, Chord Christains

Dear Santa, I Love Christmas it’s my favorite holiday. I have been a good Student this year. What I want for Christmas is Legos and cry babys. Love, Jolie Steuter

Dear Santa, I have been a good student for Mrs. Amthor. I want these items Guitar, skate board, teddy bear, new lava lamp, laptop for games and youtube, a soccer and basket ball, and Finally a coloring book. Love, Paisley Moore

Dear Santa, Hi How are you doing and your elves. I hope you enjoy your cookie and Mike. I want a cottn candy mshin. uincorn stuff amile. 4 slimes. cottn candy powder, dubldudu gum, and a hovbord and a robot dog. led litghs, a discow ball, jojo shoes. How are you doing at the North Pole. I have ben good all yers. Love, Taylor Cook

Dear Santa, My baby brother has been mean. What I want for Christmas is a vr and a iPhon 12. I also want a gold Live. I also would like my eyes shecked. A robot baby yoda and and my own intinow swich and a play stay shon 5 or 6. Love, Cooper Gibson

Dear Santa, I hope you had a good day with your reindeer! May I please have Jurrasic World Legos for Christmas this year? I would be able to build dinosaurs. Would you like to build and play with me? Maybe we could build a snowman together. Thank you for everything you do. Merry Christmas, Santa Claus! Love, Jackson

Dear Santa, I always want a Lego dimensions, PS3 with portal, a Disney zoom zoom hamburger shop, and a Disney zoom zoom shop playset. I’ve been really good, Santa! Have a safe trip. Love, Ryan Sharpless

Dear Santa, I want a Laptop, a new Xbox game, some Spongebob toys and plushes, and the last thing I want is a jolly time with my famLIy. Love, Jaxson Hale

Dear Santa, I want video games and maybe either a new easy touch screen chromebook for me and my mom or a Windows 10. How are the elves doing? I hope you are doing good! Love, Gideon Hogue

Dear Santa, I do not want alot for christmas plus I have been a very good kid so here is what I want for christmas 1. slime, 2. blue cotten candy. Do you like cotten candy? If so what is your favorite kind? One more thing that i want for christmas is a hoverbord. I will leave you milk and cookies. Love, Maeve Roup

Dear Santa, Hi Santa, wer is the North Pole? I wish I had a new fone and a new baskit of army men. And I hope you enjoy your cookies. Love, Rogan

Dear Santa, I am wunrin how your rarene flly? I hope you can sty at the North Pole Forever. I want a stufee thes is a Among us stufee. Love, Damian

Dear Santa, How do you go around the world in one night. Can I please have a Nerf ultra pharaoh. Super ultimate garage Lego city race boat transpoter. Fast and furious 1:16 RC Assortment. Love, Kipton

Dear Santa, Hi Sante. enjoy the cookie. Do You Have Maighuick. Did you make christmas. Please have a Merry christmas Santa. Love, Joci Culp

Dear Santa, How are you and Mrs. Claus doing? May I please have a Chiefs football helmet (kids size) and a stick of eye black. Love, Jack Bailey

Dear Santa, How are you doing Santan. Can I have a LOL and a IPhone levin Prow and a toy Jojo and a toy Baby doll Ples. Love, Ryiann

Dear Santa, Out of the elves who’s the top leadr? Are you going to get picktckir’s with kid’s this year. wow is it going in the North pole? Who’s you’r littlest reindeer? wow is Miss class doing? Doce inybody live in the North pole? Can I have a now chrampolean? Can i have a puppy dog? Love, Emma

Dear Santa, Hi Santa I hope you like the cookies that we r going to make for you. I have a lot of letters saying what I want for Christmas. Love, Kayleigh

Dear Santa, I hav been a good student. I want a fly rod, telo drone, ultra nerf guns, mega nerf guns, rival nerf guns, and a fishing back pack for christmas. I will give you gengerbread cookies. Love, Ezekiel Gebhards

Dear Santa, How ar you Doing. Can i have a fone, and a ipad and a rel MrMaide tel. Love Lakotah

Dear Santa, Hi, Santa! There are some things on my Christmas list that I thik I should get this year. I would like a polaroid camera, medium gumball machine, little Hatchimals, pikmi pop, lucky fortune blind, unicorn plushy, white jean jacket, jumbo no lines white notebook, squeezeamals, scrunchies, rainbow unicorn, pj’s, JoJo bows, and an oversized sweatshirt. If somehow you can get all of these things I will leave out extra cookies. Love, Clara Hays

Dear Santa, I would like a real keyboard. Love, Isabella

Dear Santa, I would like pokemon stuff. I’ve been ok. Bring Colt anything. Love, Brantley Garst

Dear Santa, I would like Junk Bots, Lego’s and Minecraft toys. Love, Dale Pinzino

Dear Santa, I would like a Princess Vanity, a real one. I would also like a doctor costume. Please add something for Mommy, Daddy and Grammy. I would like a hair styler costume and real hair tools that actually work. Love, Portia Ingram

Dear Santa, I would like monstr trucks, pokemosars, dinosars, junkbots, cartrack. Love, Kyler Culp

Dear Santa, I would like a crop duster airplane. Love, Oliver

Dear Santa, I would like A Happy Nappek and A Baby Alive and A Happy Napper For Kolcyn. I have been good. Love Aislyn Barnes, years old 5

Dear Santa, I would like a sonic toy, toy car, hedghog stuffed animal with green eyes and a new basketball. Love, Raylan

Dear Santa, I would like a Barbie Dream house. Love Kinsley Perry

Dear Santa, I would like a hoverboard, butter slime, and a Barbie closet. I have been a good girl. I will leave you cookies and milk and leave Rudolph carrots and candy canes. Love, Baylin Lewis, age 6

Dear Santa, I would like Star Wars “Baby Yoda,” Roblox toys, Ipad. Love, Lance Rainey

Derar Santa, I would like A Table, Baby Alive, LOL Dolls, Unicorn Mask. Love, Madelyn Henggeler

Dear Santa, I would like a blue remote control truck, lol dolls and little live pets light up blue bird and slime. Thank you for everything, have a safe trip. What kind of cookies do you like? Love, Markie Gaines

Dear Santa, I would like a Barbie Dream house. Dance clothes and stuffed BowBow. Love Blaykleigh

Dear Santa, Merry Christmas! I want an iPhone and a drone! Thank you Santa! I like Christmas! I want an xbox. Thanks Santa. Merry Christmas! Zepplin Roup

Dear Santa, Can I please have some more stuft anmolls. How are you and your elves? Can you save a cookie for peney? Can I pleas have a face sheld? Love Elaina

Dear Santa, I like your reindeer and your presents that you give to us. Thank you Santa. Santa youre the best! Could I please hav a remote uon trolca? Merry christmas! Michelle Rouse

Dear Santa, How is the North Pole? Can i please have a stuft anummle. How is the Readear? Love Nella

Dear Santa, Could you please give me a Lego packet? Could you please give me a nerf gun? Could you please give me a packet of Lego men? Could you please give me a rainbow ball? Could you please give me a BB gun and a bow to shoot deer. Merry Christmas! Frank Kroeger

Dear Santa, Right Now, in 2020, I want you to give me some info. about your rein Deer. This Christmas I want you to give me an iPhone. This christmas I want a BB gun. I love you Santa! Merry Christmas! Greyson Sperber

Dear Santa, I wish i had Legos. I wish I had a Playstation 5 and a camo controller. I wish I had a desk. I wish I had a 100 dollar Apple gift card. I wish I had more Books. I wish I had a Phone. From, Grant Unruh

Dear Santa, Merry Christmas! How are the elves and reindeer doing? I want the biggest unicorn ever and a soft tiara. Again, Merry Christmas. See ya next year. I want a giant fort. have a Merry Christmas. Love, Elsie Hogue

Dear Santa, How many reindeer do you have? I have been nice and naughty. Can I please have A max-D monster truck, A toy tractor, and A Mohauke Warrior monster truck. I feel great because I am so happy too. Love, Nash Schomburg

Dear Santa, What do you like Santa? I was naughty and nice. I want a dog, a clock, blue orange football, a new basketball, and a chair. I feel good because Santa is coming. Love, Eli Meyerkorth

Dear Santa, I want for Christmas a Lego Mario. I also have some thing for you because I like you a ton. Maybe I can come to the North Pole. Thank you! Happy New Year! Mason Gubser

Dear Santa, I love you Santa. Can you please give me an X-Box. Dear Santa I love you. I want play school stuff and I want to see you. Love, Raelynn Stoner

Dear Santa, What is your weather there? I am nice. Please can I have a robot dog, an LOL doll, a doll that grows, and a Barbie dream house camper. I like Santa because he is probably nice. Love, Jossalyn McRaven

Dear Santa, Why is Rudolph so special, I am nice. I want to have WWE ambulance, a goal poste, and a WWE belt collection. I feel good because it is Christmas. Love, Jagger Jones

Dear Santa, Do you come? I have been nice. Can I have a bunk bed, a puppy, some LOL dolls, a new camera, and a hover board. I feel good because you bring presents. Love, Kamryn Lair

Dear Santa, This holiday season, I am 7 years old. My holiday wishes are haveing a tiger toy, a pink flamingo and a american LOL Doll. Love, Deveni Barth

Dear Santa, This holiday season, I am 7 years old. My holiday wishes are a black full sized drone. you rock. Be sure to look on the dining room table for the milk and cookies and the carrots that I’ll leave for you and the reindeer! Love, Colton Zach

Dear Santa, This holiday season, I am 8 years old. My holiday wishes are A art kit with paint brushes, a american girl doll, and a polaroid camera. Be sure to look on the dining room table for milk cookies and carrots that I’ll leave for you and the reindeer! Love, Kambrie Driskell

Dear Santa, This holiday, I am 8 years old. My holiday wishes are Nintendo switch and a kitin. Be sure to look on the kitchen table for the milk and cookies that I’ll leave for you and the reindeer! Love, Harper roup

Dear Santa, This holiday season, I am 7 years old. My holiday wishes are a Nintendo switch and polaroid camera. yes you Rock. Be sure to look on the lobby tree for milk and cookies and the carrots that I’ll leave for you and the reindeer! Love Nishtha Patel

Dear Santa, This holiday season, I am 7 years old. My holiday wishes are American girl doll with blond hair, Marvel game. I love Elfie thank you giveing me and my family Elfie. Be sure to look on the table for the cookies and the carrots outside for the reideer. Love, Ali Ellis

Dear Santa, This holiday season, I am 8 years old. My holiday wishes are I wut a big indominus Rex toy and a rmot cthrl indominus Rex. Wut is rotofs favrit fod? Be sure to look on the TV stand for the cookies, milk and the carrots that I’ll leave for you and the reindeer! Love, Tara Wmasley

Dear Santa, This holiday season, I am 7 years old. My holiday wishes are Tiger toy, kid size tank, indominus and laptop. Hara is Mrs. Claus. Be sure to look on the dining room table for the milk and cookies and the carrots that I’ll leave for you and the reindeer! Love, Emily Herrington

Dear Santa, This holiday season, I am 7 years old. My holiday wishes are A cat, a nerf, crossbow, a nerf targit, a goold fish and a ceron book. Wate is yoor favrit cooky. Be sure to look on the living room table for the cookie and the pizza that I’ll leave for you and the reindeer! Love, Mason Hale

Dear Santa, This holiday season, I am 8 years old. My holiday wishes are a super triple loopdeeloop hotwheels dunk track, and a cute little very, very, very, very soft stuffed animal by the way hows it going at the North Pole. Be sure to look on the living room window sill for the milk and cookies and the carrots that I’ll leave for you and the reindeer! Love, Isaac Dougherty

Dear Santa, This holiday season, I am 8 years old. My holiday wishes are A Tua Tagovailoa Dolphins Jersey, and a remote control car, and a brand new nerf gun. Be sure to look on the table next to the couch for the cookies and the milk that I’ll leave for you and the reindeer! Love Andrew Meyerkorth

Dear Santa, This holiday season, I am 8 years old. My holiday wishes are a JuJu-Smith-Schuster jersey, and a chase claypool jersey, and a dude perfect Bow. How are the raindeer doing i bet thier doing good. Be sure to look on the fireplace for the cookies and the milk that I’ll leave for you and the reindeer! Love, Cy Vogler

Dear Santa, Can you please help my Mama? I have been nice. I want a puppy, an LOL doll, a bike and stuffed animal I feel happy because I like the snow. Love, Abilene Moore

Dear Santa, This holiday season, I am 7 years old. My holiday wishes are Nintendo switch, RC car, Fon and. Be sure to look on the tv stand for the cukes and the ceris that I’ll leave for you and the reindeer! Love, Kaden

Dear Santa, This holiday season, I am 8 years old. My holiday wishes are a gingerbread man. Be sure to look on the table for the gingerbread and the milk that I’ll leave for you and the reindeer! Love, Alex Gibson