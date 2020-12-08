Gracelynn Elizabeth Pinzino

Gracelynn Elizabeth Pinzino was born November 23, 2020, at 9:13 a.m. at the University of Kansas hospital. She weighed 7 pounds, 9 ounces and was 18 1/2 inches long. Her parents are Amanda and Travis Pinzino of Rock Port, Missouri. Gracelynn was welcomed home by her two big brothers, Dale, age 6, and Wyatt, age 3, who are excited to finally get a sister. Maternal grandparents are Sonia and Meral Hale of Rock Port, and Tony and Wendy Pinzino. Paternal grandparents are Henry and Karla Summers from Nebraska. Maternal great-grandparents are Dolly and Bill Daniels and the late Dale Kemerling, all from Fairfax, and Ed Rightsell of Rock Port. Paternal great-grandparents are Heidi and Lloyd Summers from Arizona.

Hux Montgomery Beckman

Thyra and Danny Beckman of Watson, Missouri, are pleased to announce the birth of their baby boy, Hux Montgomery Beckman. Hux was born at 7:24 a.m. December 3, 2020, at Community Hospital-Fairfax in Fairfax, Missouri. He weighed eight pounds and one ounce. Besides his parents, Hux was welcomed by siblings, Chord, age eight, Austin, age six, and Savannah, age three.

Maternal grandparents are Gary and Kris Davis of Rock Port, Missouri. Paternal grandparents are Phil Beckman of Tarkio and Carla Beckman of Rock Port. Maternal great-grandparents are Wilma Davis of Rock Port and Nancy Johnson of Lindsborg, Kansas.

Jericho Bradley Wilson

Allison Hatt and Tyler Wilson of Tarkio, Missouri, are pleased to announce the birth of their baby boy, Jericho Bradley Wilson. Jericho was born at 7:30 a.m. December 4, 2020, at Community Hospital-Fairfax in Fairfax, Missouri. He weighed nine pounds. Besides his parents, Jericho was welcomed by sibling, Garrik, age 20 months.

Ellie Annette Clement

Chelsea and Chance Clement of Skidmore, Missouri, are pleased to announce the birth of their baby girl, Ellie Annette Clement. Ellie was born at 3:37 a.m. December 5, 2020, at Community Hospital-Fairfax in Fairfax, Missouri. She weighed eight pounds and one ounce. Besides her parents, Ellie was welcomed by siblings, Jack, age three, and Chanleigh, age one.

Maternal grandparents are John Byland and Becky Byland. Paternal grandparents are Del Clement and Lesa Arthaud. Maternal great-grandparents are John and Paulette Byland. Paternal great-grandparents are Jack and Barb Clement.