The Tarkio Volunteer Fire Department Board met December 3, 2020, at the fire station in Tarkio to elect the 2021 officers. They include: Shane Bredensteiner, chief; Keaton Shaw, 1st assistant chief; Mike Shaw, 2nd assistant chief; Allen Wennihan, president; Craig Vance, vice-president; Curtis Evans, secretary/treasurer; Kevin Sundermann, board member at large; and Brett Reeves, training officer.

The Tarkio Volunteer Fire Department appreciates all who donated to the fund drive this year. The department received $15,000, which has been put toward the purchase of a thermal imaging camera. Your donations are how the department stays well supplied with needed, quality fire-fighting and rescue equipment. Tarkio is very lucky to have such a large and strong fire-fighting force that keeps their supplies up-to-date to be used at a moment’s notice.