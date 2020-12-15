A one-vehicle crash injured four occupants from Westboro, Missouri, December 10, 2020, one mile west of Westboro, Missouri. The wreck occurred at 9:08 p.m. as a 2001 Ford Taurus, driven by Bonnie S. Womeldorff, 47, was travelling eastbound on Route C near R Ave. The vehicle travelled off the north side of the roadway, struck an embankment, and became airborne. As the Taurus returned to the ground, the front driver’s side struck an embankment. The vehicle came to rest on its wheels facing southeast on the north side of Route C.

Womeldorff, the only one wearing a seat belt, suffered serious injuries and was transported by Life Flight to Mosaic Medical Center in St. Joseph, Missouri. Two occupants, Makayla S. Kephart, 18, and James R. McDonald, 28, both suffered moderate injuries. Kephart was transferred to Shenandoah, Iowa, Medical Center by an Atchison-Holt ambulance and McDonald was taken to Community Hospital-Fairfax in Fairfax, Missouri, by an Atchison-Holt ambulance. A fourth occupant, Eathen J. Colwell, 19, received minor injuries and was transported to Shenandoah Medical Center by an Atchison-Holt ambulance. The 2001 Ford Taurus was totaled and towed from the scene by Double M Towing of Rock Port.

The accident was investigated by Missouri State Highway Patrol Trooper C.J. Blue, who was assisted by Trooper S.J. Force, Trooper M.A. Harris, Trooper K.A. McCallister, Atchison-Holt Ambulance District, and Atchison County Sheriff’s Office.