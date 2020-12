Fairfax and Rock Port will begin their holiday break this Friday, December 18. Tarkio will attend school through Tuesday, December 22.

The Salvation Army will wind up this weekend with bell ringing in Rock Port on Friday and Saturday, December 18 and 19, at FC Food Country and Casey’s. It’s not too late to donate.

Check our local churches for Christmas Eve service information. Many will be live on Facebook this year due to COVID-19.

