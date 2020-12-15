The Atchison County Health Department reported that there were 15 new cases of COVID-19 in Atchison County from December 7-14, 2020. This is a huge improvement from the same time last month when the county had over 80 new cases in that week. The latest breakdown of cases include:

1 male – age 10-19

1 female – age 20-29

2 females, 2 males – ages 30-39

1 female – age 40-49

2 females – ages 60-69

1 female, 1 male – ages 70-79

4 females – ages 80-89

Julie Livengood with the Atchison County Health Center said, “It is with very heavy hearts that we report one additional death in Atchison County caused by COVID-19. The individual includes a male in his 90s. Please keep his loved ones in your thoughts and prayers.”

As of December 14, 2020, there have been 336 total cases with 14 currently active and 10 deaths. There are two currently active COVID-19 hospitalizations at the local hospital. The current seven-day positivity rate from December 3-9, 2020, is 9.72%.

The COVID-19 vaccine will soon be available to phase 1 workers and populations. Within each phase are different tiers. Health care workers will be in tier 1. We are planning to be able to provide the opportunity for health care workers to receive the COVID-19 vaccine by the end of the month. Check online for vaccine information and to learn more: https://covidvaccine.mo.gov/. The most effective weapon against COVID-19 remains prevention.

Last, but not least, it’s not too late to receive your flu shot. The Atchison County Health Department will be at Community Services Mobile Food Drop on Tuesday, December 15, to offer free flu shots while you drive through. It begins at 10:00 a.m. at the Tarkio Community Services Building at 322 Main Street.

COVID-19 IN ATCHISON COUNTY

12-14-20

FATALITIES 10

ACTIVE CASES 14

CASES REMOVED

FROM ISOLATION 312

TOTAL CASES 336

MALE 146

FEMALE 190

UNDER 20 YEARS 39

21-29 YEARS 32

30-39 YEARS 35

40-49 YEARS 42

50-59 YEARS 53

60-69 YEARS 65

70-79 YEARS 45

80+ YEARS 25