In 2019, Tarkio Renewal established a grant program designed to encourage and assist with visible property improvement in Tarkio, with an overall goal of improving the aesthetic value of our community.

The Property Improvement Grant is a 50/50 matching grant program, which can reimburse up to $1,000 per project. (For example, if a total project cost is $1,200, Tarkio Renewal could award up to $600 and the applicant would match $600 of their funds. If a project costs $2,200 to complete, Tarkio Renewal could give up to $1,000 and the business would be responsible for $1,200.)

Tarkio Renewal could award up to $10,000 for the 2021 grant cycle. Applicants are encouraged to read the application guidelines in their entirety. Some key points are as follows:

• Applications must be postmarked on or after February 1, 2021, to be considered.

• Applications will be date-stamped upon receipt and will be considered at regular TR meetings in the order they were received.

• Only new projects are eligible. Expenses incurred prior to approval of a project are not eligible for reimbursement.

• Projects must be completed by October 31 of the current fiscal year or the funding may be withdrawn and returned to the grant pool.

• Applicants must be current with their taxes and provide proof of paid taxes for the previous year.

If you would like a copy of the grant application and guidelines, please stop by the Tarkio Avalanche, or email acdc@atchisoncounty.org to have a copy emailed to you.