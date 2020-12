The Tarkio First Baptist Church held its live nativity and soup supper Sunday, December 13, 2020. The drive-through event was enjoyed by 150 people. Pictured are, from left to right: front row – Christa and Everett Scott; and back row – Dallas Hurst, Landon Scott, Lizzie Schlueter, Tim Scott, Reverend Glenn Scott, Tyler Donaldson, and Jayne Scott.