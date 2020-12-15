Due to COVID-19, MDC will not host Eagle Days events this year but encourages people to watch eagles on their own.

Thousands of bald eagles visit Missouri each winter and eagle watching in Missouri can be remarkable. From late December through early February, watch for eagles perched in large trees along river, streams, and lakes. Get out early in the morning to see eagles flying and fishing.

Loess Bluffs National Wildlife Refuge south of Mound City is an excellent place to view eagles. Get more information on Eagle Days, including related MDC online offerings at nature.mdc.mo.gov/eagle-days-5.