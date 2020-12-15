The Atchison County Library is offering a new children’s database of materials to their patrons. Tumble Book Library is designed for easy readers and is accessible through the Library’s Homepage (https://youseemore.com/acl/) on the internet. Parents and children can tap on the Tumble Book Library icon and find children’s e-books to read online, read-a-longs versions, sing-a-longs and assorted videos, puzzles and games. The service is free for all citizens of Atchison County and funded by The Missouri State Library.