The Atchison County Library is offering a new children’s database of materials to their patrons. Tumble Book Library is designed for easy readers and is accessible through the Library’s Homepage (https://youseemore.com/acl/) on the internet. Parents and children can tap on the Tumble Book Library icon and find children’s e-books to read online, read-a-longs versions, sing-a-longs and assorted videos, puzzles and games. The service is free for all citizens of Atchison County and funded by The Missouri State Library.
Tumble Book Library now available
December 15, 2020