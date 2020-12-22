December 21, 1945

• After several days of heavy clouds, the sky cleared sufficiently early Tuesday evening that many saw the eclipse of the moon which took place that evening. In fact, the eclipse was quite a sight!

• Arnold Garst, a service man who recently returned to civilian life, has purchased from T.M. Rash the former Mrs. H.B. Barger residence on Highway No. 275 at the north end of Main Street. Mr. Garst gets only the house, not the lot (which upon Mr. Rash plans to build an implement house in the spring), so Mr. Garst will move the residence to a lot which he has purchased in Sickler’s Addition.

• Lloyd Bell of the Langdon neighborhood brought the pelt of a 56-pound beaver to Rock Port Monday and reported that he caught it in a trap on the Nishna River just below Langdon at the dam near the Raymond Ottmann home.

December 24, 1970

• Members of Mrs. Windes’ art classes at Rock Port High School have been making candles of various shapes, sizes, and colors. Using several molds, different amounts of wax have become blue, red, green, and orange candles that were then ornately decorated with gold paint.

• Mr. and Mrs. Andy Reberry will observe their golden wedding anniversary on Christmas Day. Andy Reberry and Mabel Underwood were married December 25, 1920, at the Rock Port Baptist Church by Rev. McLaughlin. They are the parents of one son, John. After their marriage, they farmed in Atchison County for some time. They had a resort in the Ozarks for 10 1/2 years before returning to Rock Port to retire.

• For several Rock Port families, there is a Santa Claus. The work and effort of many unseen folks are making it possible for these families to have a glorious Christmas getting phone calls from their sons in Vietnam. The following boys were sent letters telling of these Christmas calls: Loren McElfish, Alan Lininger, Randy Hutsell, Arley Patton, Leland Esser, and the two Hatcher boys. The boys will be able to place a five-minute call from December 22 until December 28 between the hours of 4:00 and 8:00 a.m. in order for them to be received between the hours of 6:00 and 10:00 p.m. locally. The calls will be paid for by the Rock Port Telephone Company.

December 21, 1995

• Rock Port has taken on the familiar sound of Christmas heard in metropolitan areas – the sound of Salvation Army bell ringers. The troops have been ringing in front of Place’s and at Casey’s here and in Tarkio. So far, they have taken in $574. They will be out again this Friday and Saturday.

• Lance and Tami Lansdown have opened T & L Body Shop located on Calhoun Street behind Mike Pfeil’s Auto Works. Lance is certified in auto body from Northwest Tech School in Maryville and has worked locally at Pfeil’s Body Shop and Larson Motors in Nebraska City. He also painted for ACI in Auburn.

• Gloria Gibler has opened The Treasure Hut, an antique and collectable mall in the former “Army Store” building on Hwy. 136 next to the NAPA/Radio Shack store. She is also handling “Black Hills Gold.” There are items on consignment in booth spaces and Gloria is selling items daily.