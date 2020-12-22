Rock Port Fire Chief Scott Jones, left, presents fireman Chad Ottmann, right, with a plaque recognizing Chad’s 25 years of service to the Rock Port Fire Department. Chad joined the department in 1995 and has worked his way up to a leadership position as Assistant Chief. Thank you, Chad, for your dedication to the community of Rock Port.

Proclamation

WHEREAS, the City of Rock Port is desirous of recognizing long-term Rock Port Volunteer Firemen; and

WHEREAS, Chad Ottmann has served as a volunteer fireman for the Rock Port Volunteer Fire Department since December 11, 1995; and

WHEREAS, Chad Ottmann also displayed through the performance of his duties the highest standards of personal ethics, professional competency and dedication; and

WHEREAS, Chad Ottmann has made major contributions to the City as demonstrated by his abilities, and has been very influential to new fire personnel sharing his knowledge of firefighting and pride in equipment; and

WHEREAS, Chad Ottmann, through both his character and performance, has contributed significantly to the advancement of fire fighting to the Rock Port community, and has been key in recommending the purchase of and the maintenance of all major and minor equipment and tools; and

NOW, THEREFORE, I, Chris Chamberlain, Mayor of the City of Rock Port and Rock Port Board of Aldermen, extend our sincere respect and appreciation for superior performance to Chad Ottmann and urge all citizens to show their appreciation for his 25 dedicated years of service to the Rock Port Volunteer Fire Department.

Chris Chamberlain, Mayor