The Rock Port Chamber of Commerce held a ribbon cutting on Friday, December 18, 2020, for the newly opened Jewelry Box, located at 518 S. Main Street, Rock Port. Katie Palmer, owner, said that their current hours are Monday, Wednesday, and Friday from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m., and Tuesday and Thursday, 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. Katie is selling Paparazzi jewelry. All items are $5 and they are lead and nickel free. She carries a wide variety of necklaces, earrings, bracelets and rings for both women and men. Katie also carries children’s jewelry. Stop in and check out her new store and she will be able to help you find that perfect accessory.