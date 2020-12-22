The Atchison County Health Department reports there were seven new cases December 14-21, 2020:

1 female – age 10-19

1 female – age 30-39

1 male – age 60-69

3 males – ages 70-79

1 female – age 80-89

As of December 21, 2020, there have been 343 total cases and 10 deaths in Atchison County and six are active. There are two current active COVID-19 hospitalizations in our local hospital. The current seven-day testing positivity rate from December 10-16, 2020, is 7.1%.

According to Atchison County Health Department Administrator Julie Livengood, “The COVID-19 vaccine is available to phase 1 workers and populations. Within each phase are different tiers. Health care workers will be in tier 1. We are planning to be able to provide opportunity for health care workers to receive the COVID-19 vaccine by the end of the month and throughout January. Check online for vaccine information and to learn more: https://covidvaccine.mo.gov/.”

A reminder from the health department: The most effective weapon against COVID-19 remains prevention. We must all do our part. Remember: hands, face, space. Wash your hands, cover your face, and keep at least six feet of space.

COVID-19 IN

ATCHISON

COUNTY

12-21-20

FATALITIES 10

ACTIVE CASES 6

CASES REMOVED

FROM ISOLATION 327

TOTAL CASES 343

MALE 150

FEMALE 193

UNDER 20 YEARS 40

21-29 YEARS 32

30-39 YEARS 36

40-49 YEARS 42

50-59 YEARS 53

60-69 YEARS 66

70-79 YEARS 48

80+ YEARS 26