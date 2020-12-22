The Atchison County Health Department reports there were seven new cases December 14-21, 2020:
1 female – age 10-19
1 female – age 30-39
1 male – age 60-69
3 males – ages 70-79
1 female – age 80-89
As of December 21, 2020, there have been 343 total cases and 10 deaths in Atchison County and six are active. There are two current active COVID-19 hospitalizations in our local hospital. The current seven-day testing positivity rate from December 10-16, 2020, is 7.1%.
According to Atchison County Health Department Administrator Julie Livengood, “The COVID-19 vaccine is available to phase 1 workers and populations. Within each phase are different tiers. Health care workers will be in tier 1. We are planning to be able to provide opportunity for health care workers to receive the COVID-19 vaccine by the end of the month and throughout January. Check online for vaccine information and to learn more: https://covidvaccine.mo.gov/.”
A reminder from the health department: The most effective weapon against COVID-19 remains prevention. We must all do our part. Remember: hands, face, space. Wash your hands, cover your face, and keep at least six feet of space.
COVID-19 IN
ATCHISON
COUNTY
12-21-20
FATALITIES 10
ACTIVE CASES 6
CASES REMOVED
FROM ISOLATION 327
TOTAL CASES 343
MALE 150
FEMALE 193
UNDER 20 YEARS 40
21-29 YEARS 32
30-39 YEARS 36
40-49 YEARS 42
50-59 YEARS 53
60-69 YEARS 66
70-79 YEARS 48
80+ YEARS 26