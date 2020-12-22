The Tarkio R-I Board Of Education met December 16, 2020. The board was called to order by President Garrett Wood at 7:00 p.m. Board members in attendance were: Jamie Barnett, Sam Hannah, Josh Wright, Chris Yates, Ann Schlueter, and Heather Olson. Others in attendance were Tarkio R-I Superintendent Karma Coleman, Tarkio Elementary Principal/Special Education Director Kari Taylor, board secretary Lanette Hogue, and special education teacher Markie Sundermann.

The board approved the consent agenda, as well as district obligations.

Rachel Meyer presented on the events at the TAC and gave a membership report. Gymnastics, dance and cheer will begin in January.

Mrs. Coleman shared a food service financial report.

Elementary Principal Kari Taylor reported that the elementary had 89% attendance for November. The third grade had their Thanksgiving program and parachute routine. The music department held their Christmas program for fourth through sixth grade. There are currently four students and one staff member in quarantine. Preschool held a virtual Christmas program. The leadership team continues to work on CSIP. After school tutoring has begun for some classes. The Sing Around the Tree will be posted on the Elementary Facebook page. They took the NWEA Assessments last week.

High School Principal Carrie Livengood reported that the junior high and high school had 89% attendance for November. The music department held their Christmas program. Basketball season and wrestling are in full swing. The East Atchison Junior High Girls’ Basketball Team finished the season as 275 Conference Co-Champions. The junior high boys’ basketball team had a successful season. The high school girls’ basketball team placed second in the Mound City Tournament. The high school boys’ basketball team is struggling with injuries and illnesses. They brought home a win against South Holt on the 15th. There are 12 wrestlers this season and they began their matches on the 15th in Rock Port and brought home several wins. Hemi, the K-9 drug dog, did a clean sweep of the locker rooms and hallways on December 16 and TOMO performed the second round of random drug testing. FBLA held their Christmas party. East Atchison Cross Country members held their awards banquet and the football team held their awards banquet. Tarkio Junior High Scholar Bowl will attend their first match on January 7.

Mrs. Coleman gave the district financial report. The state payments have gone from a .54 pro ration factor to .90, so things are looking better for state funding. She enclosed a newsletter from Tarkio Tech. The district report card was presented, and the district did well. Chris King has cleaned out the corner on the west side of the TAC that was full of rebar and concrete. COVID Emergency Paid Sick Leave (EPSL) will expire December 31, 2020, unless it is extended by Congress. MoDOT contacted DESE and area superintendents to make them aware that due to budget cuts, they are short personnel, and roads may not be cleaned as quickly as usual. District basketball may look different this year due to COVID. Rather than play all district games in one location, they will be played at individual schools. Mrs. Coleman reported that the State BOE has determined students will take spring assessments; however, schools will not be held accountable for state and federal purposes.

TAC will resume normal operations effective Monday, December 28, 2020.

Ann Schlueter moved and Sam Hannah seconded to approve the superintendent’s salary in the amount of $90,000 for fiscal year 2021-2022. The motion carried 7-0.

Chris Yates moved and Jamie Barnett seconded to approve the resignation of Mike Clifton. The motion carried 7-0.

Chris Yates moved and Ann Schlueter seconded to approve Leslie Hogue as full-time custodian, Craig Martin as part-time custodian at the TAC, and Mister McNaughton as assistant wrestling coach and substitute. The motion carried 7-0.

The meeting was adjourned at 8:15 p.m.