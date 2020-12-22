Judy Webster will retire from Oswald Crow Agency at the end of the year. She started with Midland Insurance in the fall of 2001 and worked 12 years with the Ireland family. In 2013 Judy then became an employee of Oswald Crow Agency, but still under the Midland Insurance name for the last seven years. She is looking forward to spending more time with her grandchildren once everything clears up. Judy said that after working for nearly 50 years she is ready to take some time off. Best of luck in your retirement, Judy.