Jeffery Paul Jochim, 54, of Smithville, Missouri, passed away December 13, 2020.

He was born on July 19, 1966, to Albert Junior and Beverly Sue (Bailey) Jochim in Fairfax, Missouri. Jeff grew up on the family farm in rural Watson, Missouri, and in 1984 he graduated from Rock Port High School in Rock Port, Missouri. Jeff attended two years of college at the University of Missouri in Columbia.

On December 5, 1987, he was united in marriage to Dawn Renee Sherry. After their marriage they lived in the Platte County area, where they raised their daughter. They recently moved to Smithville.

Jeff was currently an operations manager for a wastewater company. He loved fishing, being on the water and barbequing. Most of all, Jeff loved spending time with his family, especially his grandson.

He was preceded in death by his father Albert Jochim. Jeff is survived by his wife Dawn Jochim; daughter Emily Morrison and husband Adam; grandson Nathan Paul Morrison; mother Sue Jochim; brother Alan Jochim and wife Michelle; nephew Mason Jochim; niece Emma Jochim; father and mother-in-law Willis and Norma Sherry; brothers and sisters-in-laws Dennis and Gerry Sherry, Devin and Lori Sherry, Derek Sherry, Denise and Steve Sewell, and Darrin Sherry; many other beloved nieces and nephews and other relatives; and many friends.

A graveside service was held Thursday, December 17, 2020, at Reed Cemetery, Trimble, Missouri. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Reed Cemetery for maintenance and care.