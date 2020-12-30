Jeffrey Lee Beggs was born on August 26, 1961, in Fairfax, Missouri, to Herbert and Mary Ann (Henning) Beggs.

Jeffrey graduated from Tarkio High School in 1979. On December 12, 1986, he married the love of his life, Janice Lee Clark. Jeffrey served in the U.S. Navy for two years.

Jeffrey passed away on Saturday, December 26, 2020, at his Mound City, Missouri, home.

He was preceded in death by an infant son, Wesley Beggs; brother, Randall Beggs; brothers-in-law, Darrell Clark, Harry Hamilton, and Jim Scheve; and sisters-in-law, Sharon Hamilton and Karon Southard.

Survivors include his wife, Janice Lee (Clark) Beggs of Mound City; his parents, Herbert and Mary Ann Beggs of Mound City; stepdaughter, Holly Webster (Joe Stiegmann) of Hamburg, Iowa; sister, Linda Scheve of Springfield, Missouri; sister-in-law, Sandra Clark of Stockton, Missouri; brother-in-law, Marvin Southard of Tarkio, Missouri; step-grandsons, Donald L. (Stephanie) Parsons of Rock Port, Missouri, and Clayton N. Parsons; and numerous step-great-grandchildren, including Dreyton and Daxton Parsons, and Jessica Parsons.

The body has been donated to medical science. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Care entrusted to Chamberlain Funeral Home, Mound City. Online condolences may be left at www.chamberlainfuneral.com.