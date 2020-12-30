The following real estate transfers were recorded in the Office of Eliza Beasing, Recorder at the Atchison County Courthouse in Rock Port, Missouri:

Trustee’s Deed: Filed December 21, 2020, by Scott Deatz, Successor Trustee of the Paul and Geneva Deatz Trust, to Deatz Farms, Inc. for land in Section 15, Township 66, Range 41, Atchison County, Missouri.

Warranty Deed: Filed December 21, 2020, by Kim Seyler to Deatz Farms, Inc., for land in Section 12, Township 66, Range 41, Atchison County, Missouri.

Trustee’s Deed: Filed December 21, 2020, by Scott Deatz, Successor Trustee of the Paul and Geneva Deatz Trust, to Scott and Michelle Deatz, Co-Trustees of the Scott and Michelle Deatz Living Trust, for land in Section 15, Township 66, Range 41, Atchison County, Missouri.

Trustee’s Deed: Filed December 21, 2020, by Neil Craven, Successor Trustee of the Hale and Laurel Craven Trust, to Douglas and Alice Craven for land in Section 36, Township 67, Range 40.

Quit Claim: Filed December 21, 2020, by United Farmers Cooperative to Mo Valley Agri Service of Atchison County, Inc. for Lots 8 and 9, Block 5, Original Plat, Watson, Missouri.

Warranty Deed: Filed December 22, 2020, by Michael Burg and Emmanuel Monot to J and W Rolf, Inc. for land in Section 32, Township 66, Range 40, Atchison County, Missouri.

Beneficiary Deed: Filed December 22, 2020, by Don Brett and Shelby Hurst to Don Brett and Shelby Hurst, Trustees of the Don Brett and Shelby Revocable Trust, for land in Section 1, Township 66, Range 40, Section 6, Township 66, Range 39, Section 2, Township 66, Range 39, Section 20, Township 65, Range 38, Section 22, Range 64, Township 40, Atchison County, Missouri, and Lots 10 and 11, Block 15, Original Plat, Tarkio, Missouri.

Warranty Deed: Filed December 22, 2020, by Larry and Patricia Hecker to Tracey Beason for Lot 6, Block 1, Fairground Addition, Rock Port, Missouri.