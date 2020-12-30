Marilyn L. (Linneman) Chapple, the daughter of Werner and Olivia (Rohwer) Linneman, was born July 16, 1931, in Salisbury, Missouri. She attended Salisbury High School, Salisbury, graduating in 1949. On August 23, 1951, Marilyn was united in marriage to Robert “Bob” Chapple in Salisbury. They became the parents of three children, Larry, Cheri and Julie. They traveled with Bob’s Air Force service before settling in Unionville, Missouri, for nine years. In 1966, the family moved to Rock Port, Missouri, where Marilyn lived until 2014.

Marilyn maintained a seamstress business for most of her life and she enjoyed serving on the Community Hospital-Fairfax Board, as a 4-H leader, and many other organizations. She also worked at the Atchison County Courthouse for the County Collector and County Assessor’s office. She was a member of the First Lutheran Church, Rock Port, where she enjoyed serving on the Altar Guild. She took great pleasure in sewing altar paraments and stoles for several pastors through the years. Marilyn passed away December 11, 2020, at Liberty Hospital, Liberty, Missouri, at the age of 89.

Besides her parents, Marilyn was preceded in death by husband, Bob Chapple; brothers, Wernell Linneman and Gerald Linneman; and sister, Athlene Robertson. Survivors include son, Larry Chapple (Sharon), Overland Park, Kansas; daughters, Cheri Dryer (Darrell), Liberty, and Julie Treloar, St. Louis, Missouri; seven grandchildren, Andrew Chapple (Nicole), Valerie Chapple, Kent Dryer (Stacy), Kirk Dryer (Cody Swiney), Kelcie Beahan (Eric), Timothy Treloar, and Susan Treloar; and seven great-grandchildren.

A private family memorial service will be held at 1:00 p.m., Saturday, January 2, 2021, at Minter Funeral Chapel, Rock Port. There is no visitation. Private family inurnment will be at Greenhill Cemetery, Rock Port. Memorial services will be streamed live on Shawn Minter’s Facebook page. Memorials may be directed to Graves Chapple Research Farm or Community Hospital-Fairfax for a new x-ray machine. Arrangements are under the direction of Minter Funeral Chapel, Rock Port. Online condolences may be left at www.minterfuneralchapels.com. Services are under the direction of Minter Funeral Chapel, Rock Port.