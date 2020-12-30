River Rock Lanes & Cafe reopened for business Monday, December 28. Pictured above (left to right) are: front row – Alley Sharpless, Ryan Sharpless, and Natasha Smith; and back row – Darren Sharpless, Dawn Niles, and David Cobb.

River Rock Lanes & Cafe in Rock Port, Missouri, is being purchased by Darren Sharpless of Rock Port and reopened for business Monday, December 28, 2020. The eight-lane bowling alley/cafe’s previous owners decided to close the business this year, but Darren wanted to see the several-decades-old establishment continue, so he decided to step forward. Even though he was not a bowling buff before, he has taken on the alley and everything it encompasses wholeheartedly.

River Rock Lanes & Cafe is open Monday through Friday from 11:00 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. and 5:00 p.m. to closing (usually 10:00 p.m.) on Friday and Saturday nights. The food served includes delicious bar food as well as tasty specials. The business is also available for parties (you can rent the entire building or a lane or two, etc.). Bowling leagues will resume the first part of January. Darren is waiting for his liquor license to be approved January 14. Once approved, the license will include Sunday sales as well so the business would be open seven days a week. Darren plans to build a bar to serve beer and mixed drinks to go along with the food, but that will be a spring project. He is also looking into providing youth leagues again and he plans to purchase pool tables, dart boards, video games, and televisions to draw more people in. The bowling machines were made in 1958 so funds earned will help Darren keep the lanes and machinery updated and working smoothly.

With the help of employees Dawn Niles, Natasha Smith, and David Cobb, Darren invites all to drop by and enjoy a tasty meal and great game of bowling at River Rock Lanes & Cafe on south Main Street or call 660-744-9876 to place an order to go!