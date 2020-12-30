The Rock Port Food Pantry is currently low on crackers and jelly. Items can be taken to the Rock Port United Methodist Church and placed into one of the shopping carts located in the lobby. Monetary donations may be mailed to the Rock Port Ministerial Alliance, P.O. Box 226, Rock Port, MO 64482. Write Food Pantry on the memo line.

If you are running low on food or need a little extra help and you live in Rock Port or Watson you may qualify for services at the Rock Port Ministerial Alliance. Call Erika at 660-744-2101 for more information.