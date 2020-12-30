Caleb Lucas cross faces his opponent to break him down.

Trulin Pankau cinches up a half nelson to get the pin and the win.

Gabe Abbott shoots in for a double leg take-down and eventually the win.

Colten Stevens gets chest to chest as he works for a pin.

The Rock Port wrestling team held a tri-meet Polo and Benton with Thursday, December 17, 2020. Results for the Rock Port wrestlers were: Caleb Lucas went 1 and 1, Gabe Abbott went 2-0, Trulin Pankau went 2-0, and Colten Stevens went 2-0. Team scores were Rock Port 24 vs. Polo 12 and Rock Port 18 vs. Benton 16.

The team’s next competition will be Saturday, January 9, 2021, at the Mid-Buchanan Tournament.