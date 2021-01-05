The following real estate transfers were recorded in the Office of Eliza Beasing, Recorder at the Atchison County Courthouse in Rock Port, Missouri:

Beneficiary Deed: Filed December 28, 2020, by Gregory Hawkins to Kirk Hawkins, Jordan Hawkins, and Jody Bradbury for land in Section 26, Township 64, Range 39, Atchison County Missouri.

Warranty Deed: Filed December 28, 2020, by Karen Thayer to Karen Thayer, Jerry Thayer, and Jason Thayer for Lot 6, Block 18, Original Plat, Tarkio, Missouri.

Quit Claim Deed: Filed December 28, 2020, by Margaret Salfrank, Trustee of the Donald and Margaret Salfrank Revocable Trust, to Margaret Salfrank, Trustee of the Donald Salfrank Bypass Trust, for land in Section 15, Township 63, Range 40, Section 17, Township 63, Range 39, Atchison County, Missouri.

Warranty Deed: Filed December 29, 2020, by John and Judy Webster to Thomas and Linda Erickson for Lots 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, and 6, Block 4, and Lots 10, 11, and 12, Block 3, Nuckolls and White’s, Rock Port, Missouri.

Warranty Deed: Filed December 30, 2020, by James Isch and Christine Grote to Luke Andrew, Richard and Jane Andrew, and Bryce and Lisa Andrew, for land in Section 6, Township 64, Range 41, and Section 1, Township 64, Range 42, Atchison County, Missouri.

Warranty Deed: Filed December 30, 2020, by Todd and Rhonda Staples and Richard and Sheridan Mires to Richard and Sheridan Mires for land in Section 17, Township 65, Range 38, Atchison County, Missouri.

Warranty Deed: Filed December 30, 2020, by Todd and Rhonda Staples and Richard and Sheridan Mires to Todd and Rhonda Staples for land in Section 17, Township 65, Range 38, Atchison County, Missouri.