For the second year in a row, Community Hospital-Fairfax (CH-F) was able to double the fun by welcoming twins as the 2021 New Year’s babies!

Janette and Wendell Miller of Auburn, Nebraska, are the proud parents of Declan Tate Miller and Lexan Seray Miller. The twins were born at 5:34 p.m. and 5:45 p.m., respectively, on January 2, 2021, weighing four pounds and 15 ounces each.

To celebrate, the CH-F Auxiliary sent the newborns home with beautiful baby blankets while the Mark and Lori Staten family gifted the babies new books. The CH-F Obstetrical Department gave the family a photo collage frame, a bath set for both mom and babies, memory books and crocheted afghans and caps. To make the family’s arrival home extra special, the CH-F Nutritional Services department sent them home with a steak dinner complete with sparkling juice.